Four quarters wasn’t enough to decide a winner in Saturday’s Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic semifinal between William Monroe and Albemarle.
Patriots guard Lauren Grady’s buzzer-beating shot at the end of regulation forced an extra frame. Grady was fouled on the shot but missed the ensuing free throw attempt and opportunity to end the game in regulation.
In overtime, however, the Patriots continued the momentum that was sparked by the freshman’s clutch shot. Amanda Warlick quickly gave the Patriots the lead in the extra session with a 3-pointer, and points from Amaya Pendleton and Grady gave Albemarle a five-point lead with less than a minute to play.
As they had done for most of the game, William Monroe attempted to rally, but was unable to complete the task and fell 53-50 to the Patriots.
“We’re undersized but we’re not going to change that,” Albemarle coach Rachel Proudfoot said. “But our hearts are big, we’re gritty and we’re tenacious. I’m proud of us getting the ball in, and just holding on to it and getting a chance from the stripe to take the lead.”
Trailing 18-17 at halftime, the Patriots stormed out of the gate behind the play of Sylvie Jackson and MarQuelah Wilson. The duo scored the first six points of the quarter for Albemarle, and after Monroe managed to even the score once again, the Patriots scored six consecutive points including a long-distance basket from Warlick to take the lead heading into the final stanza.
“We didn’t show up defensively the way we normally do,” Dragons coach Jess Stafford said. “When we don’t show up defensively, the offense always struggles. The effort and intensity wasn’t there and wasn’t able to spark our offense.”
Albemarle finished the night with five different players scoring at least eight points. Jackson led the team with 14, while Pendleton and Wilson each had nine. Grady and Warlick each finished with eight.
Martha Apple and Ella Weaver both scored in double-doubles for the Dragons. Apple finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds while going 9-of-12 from the foul line. Weaver added 12 points and 14 rebounds.
A slow offensive start to the fourth quarter by both teams ended when Jackson stroked a basket from the perimeter to give the Patriots a 35-32 lead with just under four minutes remaining in the contest.
Albemarle used pressure defense to initiate a strong first quarter and took a 10-4 lead after the first period. William Monroe responded by taking took of the second quarter after the slow start aggressively attacking the heart of the Patriots’ defense. Apple and Chloe Rush provided a dominant presence inside, leading an 11-3 run that not only pulled the Dragons back into the game but helped them take the lead by the midway point of the period.
“I felt like our guards could really cause some ruckus with their guards,” Proudfoot said. “I knew they would pound it down low with the half court set. So I thought we could take some time off the clock and pressure it a little bit. It worked to our advantage.”
After Apple began the quarter with a bucket in the paint, Ella Weaver got into the mix with a 3-pointer on Monroe’s next trip down the court. Rush dominated the interior scoring both of her baskets on second-chance opportunities. The intensity swung the momentum in the contest and gave the Dragons a one-point advantage heading into halftime.
“I’m proud of our team for fighting back. This team will never quit on you,” Stafford said. “Kudos to Albemarle for fighting back and battling tough too. They wanted it and you could tell they wanted it.”
Albemarle’s victory ensures a new girls champion for the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic in 2019. The Patriots will face Charlottesville on Monday night to decide who will hold the crown this year.
