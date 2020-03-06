ASHBURN — The Albemarle boys basketball team has spent the past six weeks of the season grinding out victories by outworking their opposition.
The undermanned Patriots were unable to continue that run Friday night, falling 69-47 to Potomac Falls in the VHSL Class 5 state quarterfinals at Rock Ridge High School.
Landon Hawkes scored a game-high 30 points and Jalen Coker chipped in 23 more as the Panthers ended Albemarle’s season with a 19-9 record
“I tried not to dwell too much on this game,” Albemarle coach Greg Maynard said. “I’m really proud of the season that they had and just the stuff that we’ve had to go through. Tonight, Potomac Falls outplayed us and they deserve to go on. We made it to states, but we just didn’t make munch of an impact once we got here.”
Albemarle got off to a great start in the first quarter, converting on three of its first five shots from the floor.
Justin Murkey scored five points in the opening stanza, including a layup with 2:38 left to give Albemarle an 11-8 lead. Jalen Coker answered for Potomac falls with five points of his own in the final four minutes of the stanza to tie the game at 11-11 after one.
Wilson Hagen’s layup gave the Albemarle a 13-12 lead with 7:31 left in the first half, but the Patriots went cold from the floor after that. Maynard’s team missed their final nine shots of the half and committed five turnovers as they struggled with the Panthers’ full-court press.
Hawes took over for Potomac Falls in the second quarter. After being held to three points in the opening period, the senior forward erupted for 11 points in the second quarter, including a layup off a steal to cap a 17-0 Potomac Falls run to end the half with a 29-13 lead.
“I was really disappointed by the way we played in the second quarter,” Maynard said. “We got rattled, stopped playing defense the way we’re capable of, we started throwing the ball into the stands and nothing would fall. That’s not the Albemarle team I’ve seen all year and I told them that at halftime.”
Maynard’s halftime message was well received. The Patriots battled to get back into the game in the third quarter. Senior Cameron Johnson led the charge with eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Hagen added five more as Albemarle trimmed the lead to 45-30 with 1:50 left in the third quarter.
“Cam is just so quick an can spark things with his jump shot and with some steals and different things,” Maynard said. “He did give us a good spark there in the second half where we got the lead down to 12 or 13 points.”
But every time Albemarle would make a run, Potomac Falls responded with a big basket on the other end. Hawes closed the third quarter with six straight points, including a layup at the buzzer following a court-length pass to stretch the lead to 49-32 after three quarters.
Albemarle kept coming in the fourth quarter. Senior Dasaun Taylor scored six points and Christopher Woods converted a steal into a one-handed slam to pull the Patriots within 55-42 with 3:56 left.
“We did come in during the second half and really fought hard,” Maynard said. “We had to try and turn it into an up-tempo, helter-skelter game, so they still got a lot of easy scores on us.”
That would be as close as Maynard’s team would get as Potomac Falls (20-8) closed the game on a 14-5 run to earn another trip to the state semifinals.
In fitting fashion, Albemarle’s three seniors all scored in double figures in their final varsity game. Taylor led the Patriots with 12 points. Murkey finished with 11 points and Jordan added 10 more off the bench.
“They all play with a lot of heart,” Maynard said. “All of them have meant a lot to the program and been with me for four years. Those three have played a lot of Albemarle basketball over those four years and I’m just really proud of them to get to states in their senior year.”
The future should be bright for Albemarle, which should return 10 players from this year’s team next season, including injured standouts Josh Morse and Jackson Rose.
Despite the bright outlook, Maynard admits seeing this season end is tough.
“It’s easy for an old man like me to look back at the whole season, but they’re so disappointed right now and I am too, “ he said. “But I tried to stress to them all the contributions my three seniors have made and all the improvement our younger players. When we strive to get to this point in the future, maybe we’ll do a little better next time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.