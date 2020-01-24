ORANGE — The Albemarle boys basketball team put an exclamation point on a busy week on Friday night by securing their third win in three outings with a 67-47 victory over Orange County.
Following Hornets senior Kyle Adams’ score that knotted the contest at four in the opening minutes, the Patriots went on an 11-0 run that included nine points from junior forward Josh Morse to take control of the contest early.
Aggressive defense by Albemarle resulted in multiple turnovers and forced the Hornets’ offense into difficult shots for most of the game. With the shots not falling for Orange and the Hornets unable to stop Albemarle from gaining second-chance opportunities, the game quickly got out of hand.
“I was really pleased with our defense the entire game,” Patriots coach Greg Maynard said. “I thought we made them have to earn their points and take some tough shots. They started driving and getting a few things in the second half but I was really pleased with our defense. Offensively, it wasn’t what I would call a completely polished game but we got enough done to get the victory.”
Morse finished the night with 21 points and 12 rebounds for Albemarle. He also had five blocks on the defensive end for the Patriots.
With Orange trailing 29-16 to begin the second half, Adams quickly scored to open the half and a pair of offensive drives that resulted in points from Jireek Washington closed the deficit to 10, but the Hornets were unable to draw any closer.
A 3-pointer from William Hornsby ended the hot streak for Orange and extended Albemarle’s lead once again. It was the third trey of the night for the junior, who finished with 11 points for the Patriots. Justin Murkey scored eight of his 13 points in a superb effort in the third to help his team widen the margin before the final quarter began.
“That’s a good basketball program and they have been for years, they are well coached,” Hornets coach Adam Utz said. “Our game plan was to box out but we got out-hustled and Albemarle won the 50/50’s tonight. Whenever you’re getting scored on and it’s tough to get stops, it kind of limits your offense as well and I thought we got real stagnant there for a while.”
Sihle Mthethwa, Jaylen Alexander, and Destin Bray each scored 10 points for the Hornets.
The win moves Albemarle to 11-5 on the season and into third place in the district after defeating Louisa County and Monticello earlier in the week. The Patriots will look to continue their winning ways and lengthen their win streak to five games when they travel to face Riverbend on Monday.
“We’ve played a really tough schedule and we still are now,” Maynard said. “We didn’t execute down the stretch in close games and it cost us in some of those early games and we’re having more success with that now. Hopefully that confidence will carry over and continue but we’re doing a better job of finishing games off in the fourth quarter.”
Orange County hopes to rebound when they face Western Albemarle on Tuesday after a pair of losses in key district matchups this week.
“We’ve just got to keep trying to do what we do,” Utz said. “Stay within ourselves and not try to do anything out of character. Just continue to fight. I think if we stick together and fight, we’ll be successful in the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.