The last time the Albemarle girls basketball team was on the losing end of a Jefferson District contest was nearly a month ago when it hosted Monticello.
That night, the Patriots were on the losing end of a 10-point decision, so they knew entering Friday’s rematch with the Mustangs that they were going to be in for a battle.
The Patriots found themselves leading by double digits on two separate occasions but both times Monticello exhibited a boisterous comeback. Albemarle managed to withstand both rallies, however, and escaped with a 57-50 road victory on senior night at Monticello to remain perched alone atop the district standings.
“We knew that that was going to happen,” Albemarle coach Rachel Proudfoot said. “Monticello is a fighting team, so kudos to them. In our first game, we went back and forth and they had the better end. Tonight, we had the better end. I think we just played through some situations and I was proud of our team.”
Seven points in the final quarter from Jamie Rademacher led the way for the down the final stretch. The senior guard also had an assist to teammate MarQuelah Wilson that resulted in a bucket and helped extend the AHS lead after the Mustangs had pulled to within 49-43 thanks to an 11-3 run to start the final quarter.
Monticello trailed by as many as 16 points in the third but narrowed the gap behind an attacking offense and strong defensive effort in the final frame. Dasha Kinlaw scored seven points for the Mustangs and Zhynia Johnson added six more during the final rally.
The senior duo helped MHS slice Albemarle’s advantage to five points in the final minute of action, but Monticello’s struggles from the free-throw line prohibited the Mustangs from getting any closer.
During the first quarter, Albemarle took a 14-3 lead but the Mustangs rallied to tie the contest at 18 with 5:40 remaining in the half. A timeout from Proudfoot after the score drew even seemed to settle her team, and the Patriots finished the half with a 13-0 run.
Both teams had balanced scoring efforts. Rademacher and Amanda Warlick led the way for Albemarle with 13 points each. Wilson added nine and Sylvie Jackson finished with eight points for the Patriots.
“You don’t know who is going to be the leading scorer every night and I think that progression is great,” Proudfoot said about her team’s development from the beginning of the season. “We’ve had kids that our willing to step up each night and it always seems to be different players.
“Not even talking about scoring, the hustle plays that they are creating out there is big.”
Monticello was led by Johnson, who finished with 13 points. Kinlaw added 12 points and Katelyn Williams rounded out the double-figure scorers for the Mustangs with 11.
“Our team came out and did what I asked them to do in the second half,” Monticello coach Juwuhn Smith said. “They played and got us back in it, they stayed and they never gave up, they fought. Other than that, I can’t really ask for much. I’m very proud of them.”
Albemarle finishes the regular season on Tuesday with a trip to Orange County. Monticello also will be on the road for their regular-season finale on Tuesday. The Mustangs travel to Fluvanna County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.