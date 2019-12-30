Two weeks ago, it took a last-second steal and layup to give the Charlottesville girls basketball team a one-point victory over Albemarle.
On Monday, Sylvie Jackson and the Patriots took control early and kept their foot on the gas for the entire 32 minutes en route to a 50-29 win over the Black Knights in the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic championship game.
Jackson scored 10 of her 14 points in the first half and senior MarQuelah Wilson poured in a season-high 17 points for Albemarle (6-3).
“It’s been four years since we’ve won this tournament,” Albemarle coach Rachel Proudfoot said. “We’ve given it a good push the last three years, but this year our kids were just unstoppable. They were tenacious, they were gritty, [Jackson] hustling on the boards, passing well as a unit, I was so proud of them tonight.”
Championship nerves were on display early as the teams combined for 11 turnovers and just four points in the first four minutes of the game. After the rough start, Sylvie Jackson scored five points, including a 3-pointer with 1:04 left to give Albemarle a 7-4 lead after one quarter.
“The key was to stay composed and not speed up the game,” Jackson said. “We wanted to be strong on the boards, rebound a lot.”
The second quarter was more of the same for the Patriots as Wilson and Lauren Grady tallied four points apiece to extend the lead to 20-8 with 2:36 left.
Charlottesville tried to get back in the game in the second quarter as Andrea Lefkowitz hit a 3-pointer and Carmella Jackson drained a pair of free throws to close the gap to 24-13 at intermission.
Proudfoot said her team came out with a sense of purpose right from the opening jump.
“It’s our basketball IQ and our hearts,” Proudfoot said. “The belief, the work that they’re putting in, those two things are getting us where we’re getting to.”
The third quarter was more of the same as the Patriots opened on a 9-1 run, including three points from Amaya Pendleton, as they led 35-18 with one quarter left.
Despite the lead, Proudfoot knew Charlottesville would make a run.
“The lead didn’t mean much against Charlottesville,” Proudfoot said. “You’ve got to stay composed; you’ve got to stay confident. They are a team that will stay after you regardless. We got some really good rebounds; we were strong with the ball when we needed to be.”
The Black Knights tried to make things interesting in the fourth with an 8-3 run, including two free throws from Lefkowitz, to pull within 38-26 with 5:54 left.
That would be as close as they would get as Albemarle regained control and won the game going away.
Lefkowitz paced Charlottesville with eight points and was named to the all-tournament team, along with teammate T.C. Younger. Carmella Jackson netted six points off the bench in the loss.
Sylvie Jackson scored in double digits in each game of the tournament and was named Most Valuable Player.
“I’m really competitive so I always want to win,” she said. “My teammates helped me a lot with supporting and passing and defense and helping me get open scores. I really wanted this championship.”
All-tournament team: Sariyah Hughes (Monticello), Jaylin Pressley (Brooke Point), Mariah Cain (Harrisonburg), Martha Apple (William Monroe), Caity Driver (Western Albemarle), Sylvie Jackson (Albemarle), Amaya Pendleton (Albemarle), T. C. Younger (Charlottesville), Andrea Lefkowitz (Charlottesville).
