With the fate of their seasons hanging in the balance, both William Fleming and Albemarle left everything on the court on Tuesday night in the Region 5D girls basketball semifinals.
Midway through the third quarter, it appeared that Albemarle was taking control after outscoring William Fleming 21-7 over the span of the second quarter and first four minutes of the second half.
But for the second time in as many outings, however, Shakara Anderson put the Colonels on her back and willed them to victory.
The junior scored 19 of her game-high 28 points in the final two quarters, including seven straight during her teams’ response to the Patriots' outburst to begin the second half en route to a 52-43 victory over the Patriots.
After a 3-pointer from Jermiya Ollie tied the game at 28 heading into the fourth, the Colonels appeared provided a clutch effort from the foul line in the final frame, connecting on 15 of 20 opportunities at the charity stripe to secure the win and a state tournament berth.
“We hit our free throws, which helped maintain the lead,” Colonels head coach Richard Wilson said. “And we made a little switch on defense that was able to get a little active and made them speed up just a little bit. Then like I say, shots started falling.”
William Fleming continued to ride the momentum established when the fourth quarter began, scoring nine of the first 11 points in the frame.
Albemarle managed to battle back to within two points but was unable to draw any closer before resorting to fouling on defense as time ran off the clock. William Fleming will face Patrick Henry (Roanoke) on Friday in the regional championship game.
“Every team has goals and things of that nature, expectations and whatever,” Wilson said. “We knew if we can focus on the defensive side and if our defense can help create offense, we felt like we would have a good chance to qualify for the region championship.”
Early in the second quarter, Albemarle went on an 8-0 run sparked by gritty defense and an aggressive offensive attack to take their first lead of the game. Constantly attacking the center of the Colonels' defense earned the Patriots multiple trips to the charity stripe, where Albemarle scored six of the eight points during the stretch.
A 3-pointer from Anderson ended the scoreless drought for the Colonels but Amaya Pendleton gave Albemarle 15-14 advantage at the halftime following a trip to the foul line before the break.
The Patriots continued their dominance following intermission with a 13-2 run to start the quarter that included six points from Sylvie Jackson, all from the post, and a 3-pointer from Erin Strider to round out the scoring before the Colonels stormed back and ended the Patriots' season one win shy of a state tournament berth.
“A class like this, girls have known each other for so many years and they have played for so long, probably over a decade together because they started out so young," Albemarle coach Rachel Proudfoot said. "What’s happening in that locker room right now, the tears are super genuine, it’s super raw. They really, really care for each other.”
Albemarle finished with three scorers in double figures. Pendleton led the team with 13 points, Jackson finished with 12 and Strider rounded out the efforts with 10. The Patriots graduate four seniors from their team this year but Proudfoot the experience gained by the underclassmen this season was extremely valuable.
“Our young players have played consistent in games,” Proudfoot said. “The kids that were new to the program, that practiced their heart out to make our seniors better, there was so much growth. So much growth. I can’t wait, as long as we all work in the offseason, I can’t wait to see what happens next year.”
