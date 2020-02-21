Defense wins championships, and if the Albemarle girls basketball team continues to play it like they did on Friday night in their 5D Region tournament opener, the Patriots are going to give the rest of the field a run for their money.
Albemarle held Mountain View to just three first-half field goals and five the entire night during a dominating 60-24 victory. The Patriots will face William Fleming in the regional semifinals on Tuesday.
“We had a little bit of fire in us and that was nice,” Patriots coach Rachel Proudfoot said. “I really wanted them to keep going defensively. We knew they had a good guard who’s very capable, so that was one of our focal points with moving our feet and trying to deny and get rebounds.”
Following a first quarter that didn’t see either offense find much rhythm, Albemarle’s offense caught fire in the second. Two scoring runs during the period provided the Patriots a big halftime lead that the Wildcats were unable to recover from.
A 13-4 run spawned by an Amaya Pendleton jumper from the perimeter started the superiority by Albemarle. The sophomore would score again on the Patriots' next trip down the court on a similar play that led to another long field goal.
With their outside shooting starting to heat up, the Patriots went to work on the interior, getting driving scores from Jamie Rademacher and Sylvie Jackson. Later in the frame, Marquelah Wilson scored on back-to-back trips down the floor to start an 11-2 run that gave the Patriots a 37-15 lead at intermission.
The Patriots continued their rampage following the break, outscoring the Wildcats 15-4 in the third quarter, including nine consecutive points to end the quarter with points from Wilson, Jackson and Rademacher.
Three Albemarle players finished the night in double figures. Jackson led the Patriots with 18 points, while Pendleton added 17 and Wilson finished with 11.
“We’ve played our best basketball when we have our top four players in the 10-point range,” Proudfoot said. “We’ve been at our best when those four are actually looking to score and very selflessly passing the ball.”
Albemarle ended their regular season with eight wins in a row and advanced to the Jefferson District Tournament finals before coming up short in the championship game. Now, the Patriots hope Friday night’s win will lead to another long string of victories that will take them deep into the postseason.
“Districts are important, but for them to grasp the mentality that we can move on and there is something bigger about to approach us and play that hard, I’m really proud of them for that,” Proudfoot said.
