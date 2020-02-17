Come playoff time, every possession is magnified and free-throw shooting is at a premium.
The Albemarle girls basketball team excelled in both in the fourth quarter Monday night as they rallied for a 35-30 victory over No. 6 seed Fluvanna County in the Jefferson District Tournament semifinals.
The Patriots were 8-of-11 from the charity stripe in the final stanza, including a 3-of-5 effort from Jamie Rademacher, to earn a spot in Tuesday’s district tournament championship game.
“I thought we kept our head up regardless of a couple of things that didn’t go our way with the baskets not falling, which says a lot about their belief in one another,” Albemarle coach Rachel Proudfoot said.
Trailing 22-20 after three quarters, top-seeded Albemarle made some big plays around the basket. Marquelah Wilson opened the quarter with a traditional three-point play and Sylvie Jackson scored on a great back-cut feed from Erin Strider to stretch the lead to 28-25 with four minutes left in the game.
That’s when the Patriots sealed the win from the free-throw line.
Rademacher made three shots and Jackson added two big free throws as the Patriots earned a chance to play for its first conference/district title since 2015.
The senior guard was proud of her team’s execution down the stretch from the charity stripe.
“It’s an essential,” Rademacher said. “Any game, you win it with free throws so I know every time I got to the line, and I know my teammates think this too, we need to put them in and if you don’t you need to get the ball back and get fouled again or go up with a strong shot.”
Albemarle (18-5) was the aggressor early on, taking the ball to the basket at will against the Flucos’ man-to-man defense. Rademacher scored four points as the Patriots built a 9-0 lead midway through the quarter.
Fluvanna County (13-11) misfired on its first six shots before KeKe Davis rolled in an offensive rebound with 2:44 left. The bucket gave the Flucos a little momentum and Mya Wright added another layup to trim the lead to 11-5 after one quarter.
Coach Chad Wade’s team carried that momentum over into the second quarter as they continued to chip away at the lead. Wright sank a 3-pointer and Nevaeh Ivory added a pair of three-point plays, including one on a great cross over move to finish at the rim to give Fluvanna County its first lead, 16-15 with 3:20 left in the half.
Rademacher scored on a runner in the lane on the next possession to give her team a 17-16 lead at intermission.
“We were definitely prepared and we practiced a lot for their pinching [defense],” Rademacher said. “They are just like Charlottesville, they can drive whenever they want to. I think in the first quarter, we were playing perfect team defense, but towards the second quarter we were playing every man for themselves, and we don’t play best when we do that. After halftime, we definitely got a harsh talk from our coach and we definitely started playing more team defense and running our offense. We knew it was going to be a gritty game, we knew they were going to bring a big crowd with them, but we definitely pulled it together and finished strong.”
Defense was king in the third quarter as both teams struggled offensively. Ivory converted a three-point play with 1:52 left to trim the Albemarle lead to 20-19 Two possessions later, Jules Shepherd converted a layup go give her team the lead, 21-20. Ivory then closed the half by converting one of two technical free throws to give the Flucos a 22-20 advantage through three quarters before Albemarle regrouped in the fourth for the win.
Ivory scored a game-high 12 points to lead Fluvanna County. Wright added seven points and Aniah Webb contributed four points off the bench.
Radaemacher tallied six of her team-high 11 points in the fourth quarter to lead Albemarle. Jackson tallied eight points and Wilson finished with seven.
Albemarle will face No. 2 seed Charlottesville in Tuesday’s district tournament championship game. The Patriots won two of the three meetings this season with the Black Knights, including a 41-37 in on Jan. 31. Game time is 6 p.m.
“It’s going to be gritty, just like today,” Rademacher said. “I think it’s going to be a good game. I can’t wait.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.