The Albemarle golf team won the Region 5D championship on Tuesday. 

The Albemarle golf team won the Region 5D championship in impressive fashion on Tuesday at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg. 

The Patriots' four scoring players combined to shoot 317 to give AHS the regional championship for the second consecutive year. Stafford was second with a team score of 326, followed by Patrick Henry-Roanoke (328), Mountain View (346), Brooke Point (389), Harrisonburg (395), North Stafford (407) and William Fleming (495). 

Mia Liang led the way for the Patriots, shooting a tournament-best 74 to take home medalist honors. Vivian Hui shot a 77, while Robert Brozey finished with an 82 for AHS. Jack Kelly rounded out the Patriots' scorers with an 84. Adam Turner (87) and Aaron Farmer (94) also competed for AHS.  

Up next for Albemarle is the VHSL Class 5 state tournament, which will be held Oct. 14-15 at Magnolia Green Golf Club in Moseley. 

