Placekicker is arguably one of the most underappreciated positions in all of sports.
Yousof Algburi did his best to change that narrative during a standout high school career at Albemarle High School.
The senior kicker hopes to continue to build on that legacy at the next level after he verbally committed to play at the University of Virginia at Wise.
“UVa-Wise is a great school with an amazing football program,” Algburi said. “It was the school of choice because of a solid computer program and also a competitive [football] program.”
Algburi made a name for himself at Albemarle as one of the most reliable kickers in Central Virginia. He converted every one of his field goal and extra point attempts this past fall during his senior year.
He also had a knack for coming through in the clutch. Algburi finished his Albemarle career with three walk-off, game-winning kicks, with two coming against Fluvanna and one coming against rival Charlottesville.
Algburi’s penchant for making cutch kicks made him a wanted commodity for the Cavaliers. He met with the coaching staff and made an instant connection. Algburi also will be reunited with former high school teammates Dequandre Taylor, Myles Ward and J’Quan Anderson as well as former Charlottesville-area standouts Joey VanDyke and Kyle Kruszewski.
“The overall vibe of the program and the team is great,” Algburi said. “The team suffered from not having a kicker last year and the [coaches] needed a consistent field goal kicker.”
Algburi definitely fits the bill.
A first-team Jefferson District selection for the second straight season, the Albemarle product also earned Region 5D performer. He said the coaches at UVa-Wise expect him to play right away.
“This was difficult, as I wasn’t planning on being far from home,” Algburi said. “UVa-Wise was special because I will be needed in the program for the next few years.”
In the classroom, Algburi hopes to major in computer science and find a career in the field during his college experience.
Algburi is excited about the opportunity to play college football.
“It’s been a very stressful ride and this is a huge sense of relief,” he said. “I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity. It’s not for everyone and it’s going to be a lot of hard work. My goal is to become the best and never stop improving.”
