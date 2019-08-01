Andrew Scanlon garnered All-American honors from U.S. Lacrosse after leading Albemarle to a Class 5 state tournament berth this past season.
After next season, he will be a college lacrosse player.
The rising senior attack recently chose his destination for the next level when he verbally committed to play at the University of Lynchburg.
“Ever since I started playing lacrosse, I had wanted to play at the college level,” Scanlon said. “I am very blessed to be playing at a very competitive program against some of the best competition in the country.”
That competitive drive was on display last spring as Scanlon led the offensive charge for the Patriots in nearly every game. He scored a career-high 50 goals and added 25 assists to lead Albemarle in scoring.
Scanlon was named to the all-Jefferson District team as well as earning regional and Class 5 all-state first-team honors. After the season, U.S. Lacrosse named him an All-American.
Despite all the accolades, the college interest in Scanlon was few and far between. The Albemarle product had interest from VMI, Christopher Newport, Hampden-Sydney and Randolph-Macon before landing his first offer from the University of Lynchburg.
The connection with the coach and the school environment sold him on Lynchburg.
“I chose Lynchburg because I wanted a small school,” Scanlon said. “When I first stepped foot on campus, I knew it was a perfect fit for me. Lynchburg had always stuck out to me since I first started getting recruited. I really like how close the school is and the environment at the school.”
Scanlon formed a strong bond with Lynchburg coach Steve Koudelka and was impressed right away with what they had to offer.
“The lacrosse program at Lynchburg has been very successful at the D3 level over the past couple years and many of the guys on the team are not from Virginia,” Scanlon said.” Coach Koudelka really likes the way I see the field and he likes how I know exactly where I need to be before it happens.”
Scanlon, who hopes to major in sports management, is excited about the opportunity.
“My goals for the next level are to really focus on being a good student-athlete,” he said. “I feel my game will transition well to the college level, especially with the new rules. Everything is getting faster, so being able to know where to go will be crucial to be successful.’
Koudelka also has high expectations for Scanlon.
“They are expecting me to come in prepared and ready to play,” Scanlon said. “They have a couple of juniors and sophomores who are lighting it up right now, but Coach Koudelka will make you earn your playing time.”
With his college decision settled, Scanlon is excited about focusing on his work on the field and in the classroom.
“My goal for this upcoming year is to really focus on putting on weight and to better my skills,” he said. “I think the early decision for me was the best thing for me to do. Lynchburg has always been up at the top of my list, so there was no point in waiting once they offered.”