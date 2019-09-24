Albemarle volleyball coach Mark Ragland spent the preseason looking to develop a third hitter to go along with Adalee Lynch and Maya Winterhoff up front.
Anabelle Townsend seized that role Tuesday night, leading the Patriots to a 27-29, 25-16, 25-22, 17-25, 15-8 victory at Western Albemarle. The senior outside hitter tallied 13 kills, eight service points and four aces as Albemarle (12-4, 4-0 Jefferson District) extended its district winning streak to 33 games.
“You’ve got to have at least three [hitters] in this league to do well,” Ragland said.
The Warriors (9-9, 2-2) were in a celebratory mood to start the match as they took the court on their new gym floor for just the second time this season following a long summer construction project.
Albemarle had other ideas.
Winterhoff tallied eight kills in the first set to give her team a 27-26 lead. The Warriors then fought off two break point opportunities and earned a a game-point opportunity on an ace from Anna Pandelli. Katie Carter followed with a block at the net to give Western Albemarle the first set, 29-27.
Albemarle didn’t get rattled by the early deficit and went to work at the net with outstanding play from its team leaders. Lynch tallied eight kills and a block, while senior setter Olivia Turner chipped in four service points as the Patriots won the second set 25-16 to even the match at 1-1.
Set 3 was more of the same.
Townsend tallied four kills and Turner added three more spikes, while senior Keira Roach registered five service points to give Albemarle a 23-22 advantage. Two points later, Winterhoff hammered a spike over a block and down the line to give the Patriots a 25-22 win and a 2-1 lead in the match.
Western Albemarle didn’t’ go away quietly.
The Warriors turned in a masterful performance in the fourth set to even the match at 2-2. Pandellli had six service points as WAHS built a 20-11 advantage. Sarah Rhea chipped in three kills and three aces during the run, while Carter finished with three kills and two blocks to give the Warriors a 25-17 win to force a decisive fifth set.
Albemarle regrouped in the final set, as Townsend tallied two aces and Lynch added two spikes to give the Patriots an 8-3 lead.
The Warriors responded with kills from Caitlyn Driver and Brooke Chavez to close the gap to 9-7. The Patriots regained control as Townsend tallied a pair of kills and Lynch added another one to take a 14-8 lead.
On game point, following a long rally, Winterhoff hit a shot over a blocker and inside the line to seal the win.
Lynch finished with a game-high 19 kills, eight service points and a block to lead Albemarle.
“Adalee came through with some big hammers tonight," Ragland said, "especially at some critical times and she kept serves from big balls down the stretch too that really helped us.”
Winterhoff added 13 kills and three blocks. Turner amassed nine service points and five kills, while Roach finished with 13 points and two aces.
“When we’re in system, we’re a tough team to beat,” Ragland said. “When were out of system, it’s not pretty volleyball.”
Chavez and Rhea each had nine kills to lead Western Albemarle. Driver finished with eight kills and two blocks and Carter chipped in eight kills and five blocks in the loss.
Ragland admitted he had no idea the number of district matches the team had won, as it’s never been one of his main focuses. The veteran coach was pleased with the resolve of his team and the ability to come away with a win in a very big setting.
“It’s always something you like to do,” he said. “We try to focus in on our side, what we can control and we think that will translate to victories. We don’t really talk about wins, we talk about let’s do the right thing on our side and see if we can stay in system, hit the ball and cover each other and actually pursue every single ball."
