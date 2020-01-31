Adversity can often test the mental and physical makeup of an athlete.
The Albemarle boys basketball team showcased tremendous mettle Friday night, delivering an inspired performance in a 65-57 home victory over Charlottesville.
Earlier in the week, Coach Greg Maynard’s team learned that Josh Morse, the team’s leading scorer, would be in a walking boot for four weeks due to a bone bruise in his foot.
Jackson Rose picked up Morse’s scoring slack earlier in the week, leading the Patriots to a nondistrict win over Riverbend.
The injury bug struck Albemarle again Friday night, when Rose suffered a non-contact, lower-leg injury early in the second half while going up for a layup.
After watching their teammate get carted off the floor, the Patriots rallied around each other to hand Charlottesville (15-2, 7-2 Jefferson District) a rare loss in district play.
“I just told them I’m the proudest of any team that I’ve coached for going through that adversity and trying to fight through that,” Maynard said. “It’s hard on a team. You keep losing players that are playing well. These guys found something from within and just kept playing and playing and beat a very good Charlottesville team.”
Will Hornsby scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the second quarter to lead Albemarle (14-5, 7-3). Cameron Johnson had nine points and Dasaun Taylor added eight points. Justin Murkey and Wilson Hagens finished with seven points apiece to carry a balanced effort for AHS.
“We’ve lost to Charlottesville, Western and Louisa County the first time through the district and we’ve beaten them the second time around,” Maynard said. “We don’t have the same players out there all the time, but we still found a way tonight.”
Charlottesville was in control for most of the first half thanks to the play of Christian Stewart. The forward scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the first half as the Black Knights built a 22-11 lead midway through the second half.
Albemarle managed to chip away at the lead midway through the quarter thanks to some clutch shots in transition. Johnson and Kywan Washington knocked down 3-pointers and Murkey added a floater in the lane to give the Patriots a 28-27 halftime lead.
The second half started strong for Maynard’s team as they scored on back-to-back possessions, including Rose’s steal and layup to take a 33-27 lead. When Rose came down after the basket, he immediately fell to the floor, writhing in pain. The game was delayed 20 minutes as paramedics carried him out on a stretcher.
When play resumed, Isaiah Washington and Zymir Faulkner answered for Charlottesville with back-to-back buckets to cut the lead to 33-31. Maynard called a timeout to settle down his troops.
The team responded with a 10-3 run capped by Murkey’s three-point play to build a 43-34 lead. At the end of the quarter, Hornsby drained a 3-pointer from the corner as the Patriots led 50-42 with eight minutes to play.
The momentum carried over into the fourth quarter as Wilson Hagens converted a layup with 5:41 left to give Albemarle its biggest lead 56-45.
Charlottesville tried to mount a late comeback as Isaiah Washington scored four points and Stewart added three more to trim the lead to 62-57 with 1:23 left in the game.
That would be as close as they would get as Albemarle made 3-of-4 from the free-throw line to put the game out of reach.
Washington finished with 15 points for Charlottesville, while Faulkner added 14.
The win was the seven in a row for Albemarle as it continues to move into contention in the Jefferson District title race.
“It was a great team effort,” Maynard said. “Dasaun made some great passes and hit some big free throws. His penetration causes some teams to collapse, if they don’t, he’ll put in in, if they do, he’s finding the open man. He and Jackson were doing a great job against that. He had to go the whole way in the second half against tremendous pressure. Justin [Murkey] gave us everything he had and I thought Kywan [ Washington] played some great defense down the stretch. My whole team did something tonight to help us against a real high-quality team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.