Often times, defense can help spark offense, and for the Albemarle boys basketball team, it proved to play a pivotal role in their 58-50 victory over Brooke Point in the Region 5D quarterfinals on Friday night.
The second-seeded Patriots found themselves trailing by three points early in the third quarter despite limiting the Black Hawks to just 21 first-half points. Up to that point, Albemarle hadn’t generated much offense and the Patriots looked to their defense to help produce scoring opportunities.
A 3-pointer by Cam Johnson tied the game, then a score by Dasaun Taylor in transition following a turnover catapulted the Patriots into the lead for the first time in the second half.
The play seemed to spark a higher intensity from the Patriots.
“Our defense was pretty good, especially in the first half, keeping us in the game,” Patriots coach Greg Maynard said. “We weren’t executing offensively at all.”
Christopher Woods knocked down a trey for Albemarle on the team’s next possession and completed the start of a 17-6 run as the third quarter came to a close. As points began to accumulate, the Patriots’ defense continued to force Brooke Point into difficult shots. The interior presence of Justin Murkey and Will Hornsby eliminated the possibility of second-chance opportunities for the Black Hawks.
“We started executing better in the second half and that helped us pull away,” Maynard said. “Our defense down there got some deflections and some run outs and stuff and got some easy shots. We just kept barely pulling away from them enough to get the job done.”
Johnson was one of the main offensive benefactors from the Patriots’ defensive efforts, executing seemingly easy scores on on outlet passes from his teammates. Albemarle finished the night with six different players scoring seven or more points.
The final two quarters were in direct contrast of the first half, when both teams seemed to settle for poor shots.
Prior to the halftime break, it appeared Brooke Point was beginning to gain an edge offensively, led by senior Xavier Purnell.
The Black Hawks’ leader scored seven points, most of which came from the foul line, as he consistently attacked the interior of the Albemarle defense.
After being outscored 12-4 to start the second quarter, Albemarle rallied to tie the contest before intermission and positioned itself for the takeover in the second half.
Johnson finished the night as the Patriots’ leading scorer with 14 points, while Kywan Washington and Hornsby each finished with 10 apiece. Hornsby also had seven rebounds as did Murkey, who scored seven.
“We just have to do it by committee,” Maynard said. “Every game it seems like somebody different steps up and scores. We try to play great defense every night and whoever can get the points with teamwork and whoever ends up being open or finishing off the layups, that’s what we go with.”
Despite being plagued by injuries this season, Albemarle continues to thrive and will have their next test on Tuesday when they host a regional semifinal contest against William Fleming. Albemarle defeated the Colonels early in the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.