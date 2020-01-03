It’s been quite a while since the Albemarle boys basketball team opened the new year without a Jefferson District victory in its ledger.
Coach Greg Maynard’s team ended a two-game district losing streak Friday night with an impressive 67-43 home win over Fluvanna County.
Chris Woods and Josh Morse each scored 14 points as the Patriots finished with four players in double figures. Cam Johnson added 11 points and Justin Murkey chipped in 10 more to lead a balanced attack.
After suffering close losses to Charlottesville and Western Albemarle prior to the winter break, Maynard stressed the importance of Friday’s win.
“We had only played two district games and they were both close losses,” Maynard said. “I told our guys we're battling to work our way back up to the top and it starts tonight.”
The sense of urgency was evident from the opening tip as Albemarle (6-4, 1-2 Jefferson District) was active on both ends of the floor. Johnson had five points and three steals and Morse contributed five points and a pair of blocks to give the Patriots a 15-7 lead after one quarter of play.
Morse opened the second with five points and Woods canned a corner 3-pointer to give the Patriots their biggest lead of the half, 25-13 with 5:25 left in the second quarter.
Fluvanna County (3-4, 0-3) answered as Coach Heath Bralley put the ball in the hands of Bobby Gardner and Kobe Edmonds and let them put pressure on the defense by driving to the basket. The plan was effective. Gardner scored seven points and Edmonds added a three-point play late in the half to trim the AHS lead to 30-26 at intermission.
“I got to give Fluvanna a lot of credit, they scrap,” Maynard said. “They play hard and scrap and those guards can penetrate really well, but we kind of put it together there in the second half with offensive execution and making them take tough shots.”
Maynard made an adjustment at halftime to try to counter the Flucos' 1-3-1 zone defense by placing Woods at the top of the key.
“We had two players that were basically just penetrators and they were just leaving them wide open and playing our other guys tough,” Maynard said. “We got him up top to get another shooter. I think our defense was just much better in the second half too.”
The tactic worked well, as Woods knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and Johnson added another shot from behind the arc to build a 45-34 lead. Dasaun Taylor capped the quarter with a big finish at the bucket to give Albemarle a 48-38 lead with one quarter to play.
The fourth quarter was more of the same as the Patriots outscored Fluvanna County 19-3 in the final eight minutes to win going away. Jordan and Woods each tallied five points to put the game out of reach.
Gardner and Edmonds each finished with 14 points to lead Fluvanna County. The two guards were limited to just six points in the second half.
