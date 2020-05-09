Sarah Leach has myriad interests, including documentaries, marine life and sports.
The Albemarle cross country standout will have an opportunity to pursue all three at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington. Leach recently committed to join the Seahawks' track and field program
“The UNCW cross country and track program is one that amazed me,” Leach said. “The staff and teammates that I have met are great people and are the type of people that I am honored to work with for the next four years. When being recruited, the coaches enjoyed my eagerness to improve and be a part of a team.”
Leach has been a fixture in the Patriots’ cross country and track and field programs during her high school career. She’s competed in everything from the 1,000 meters to the 3,200 meters at Albemarle and consistently cut time in each event.
As a senior, she trimmed nearly a minute off her top time in cross country. Illness prevented Leach from competing at the VHSL Class 5 state cross country championships, but she returned two weeks later to turn in a personal best at the Nike Southeastern Regional qualifier.
During the indoor track and field season, she was part of Albemarle's 4x800-meter relay that placed second at the VHSL Class 5 state meet with a time of 9:43. Individually, she placed third in the 1,600 with a time of 5:17.34 in what turned out to be her final high school event to help Albemarle earn a fifth-place team finish.
Leach is expected to compete in the middle distance events for the Seahawks during the indoor and outdoor track seasons.
“I am so honored to be able to have this opportunity while studying at such an honorable institution,” Leach said. “I am so glad that I have decided where I am going. I already feel like I am a part of the Seahawk community and running family.”
Academics were a key part of the equation for Leach, who plans to study marine biology, but also hopes to take some film classes as well.
“I want to do research in the field,” Leach said. “I want to learn about marine life and marine conservation. With my research that I conduct, I would one day love to make a documentary about anything related to the ocean. My dream job would be to work for National Geographic.”
The combination of academics and athletics at UNC-Wilmington was ideal for Leach.
“UNC-Wilmington stood out to me at first because it allowed me to have the opportunities to study both marine biology and filmmaking, which were my two biggest interests,” Leach said. “I mainly have always wanted to study marine biology and UNCW offers a great program.”
Leach said she visited a number of schools, including Kutztown, Longwood, Coastal Carolina and the Coast Guard Academy, but none of them matched the opportunities presented to her in Wilmington.
“All these schools are beautiful and offer great opportunities, but UNCW offers an amazing biology program and great access to an ocean close by to do hands-on learning,” Leach said. “I received one other offer from a school, however, that university didn’t offer my intended major, so I decided to put school first and look at schools with a good marine biology program.”
Leach said her dream to become a college athlete started at the age of 8 while playing basketball in her church league. She dabbled in other sports such as swimming and lacrosse, but to see her dream realized as a runner is something she won’t soon forget.
“Through it all, I wanted to be a college athlete. I still cannot believe that this is all real and I get to run for The University of North Carolina-Wilmington,” Leach said. “I am so honored to be moving forward with my running career at a Division I collegiate level. I cannot wait to learn more about the sport and improve my times and compete against some of the best women in the sport.”
