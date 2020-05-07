Will Mackenzie had quite the senior season at Albemarle High School.
In the fall, he garnered runner-up honors at the VHSL Class 5 cross country championships at Great Meadow, leading the Patriots to a state championship. This winter, he captured gold in the 3,200 meters at the state indoor track and field championships.
Mackenzie will look to continue that level of excellence in Blacksburg next season after committing to run track and cross country at Virginia Tech.
“I have always been interested in attending Virginia Tech,” Mackenzie said. “It has everything that I desire as I move to the next step in my life. Two things that have piqued my interest in Virginia Tech are the excellent engineering program and the great running program."
Distance running has been a passion for Mackenzie since he took up the sport as a freshman. As a junior, he finished ninth at the state cross country meet to garner all-state honors. This past fall, he posted a personal best time of 15:54 to earn runner-up honors at Great Meadow.
In addition, Mackenzie was a member of two state championship cross country squads in his final three years of high school and placed 10th last October at the Albemarle Invitational at Panorama Farms.
The strong finishes continued during indoor season. At the state meet, he finished seventh in the 1,600 (4:26.84) and capped the event with a state championship in the 3,200 (9:30.50) at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton.
“It was exciting to finish my indoor season — as it turned out, my high school career — with a state win,” Mackenzie said. “It has been a struggle to miss my last outdoor season in high school, but that just gets me more excited to push at the college level.”
As Mackenzie continued to post impressive times, college coaches began taking note of him, including Virginia Tech Coach Eric Johannigmeier.
“I like that Virginia Tech has a really competitive running program that I believe can develop me into an exceptional runner in the next few years,” he said. “I got into contact with Coach Johannigmeier and I would say he liked the way I performed and believes I have a lot of potential in college running.”
Mackenzie had an interest in Virginia Tech and took tour of the program to discover everything the Hokies had to offer.
“They have a great engineering and running program,” Mackenzie said. “I like the location, although it’s a little colder than Charlottesville. I was more excited than I was relieved when I was accepted. I knew I wanted to go there as it was already my No. 1 choice.”
The Albemarle product is excited about the challenge.
“The plan is to push to the best of my ability in the events I end up racing,” he said. “My goal is to continue to excel and develop as the great runner I know I can be.”
In the classroom, Mackenzie plans to enter the general engineering program at Virginia Tech.
“I want to keep my options open and further explore the various engineering programs before I commit to a particular field,” he said.
With his senior year at Albemarle winding down, Mackenzie said his future is bright.
“I’m very excited to have this opportunity to run at the next level under exceptional coaching,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting much faster. I’m very excited. I’m ready to push myself to get the most out of it.”
