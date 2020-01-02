Adalee Lynch entered her final volleyball season at Albemarle High School in a bit of flux as she pondered a potential future as a college athlete.
The senior outside hitter’s future plans are now set are she verbally committed to play at Johns Hopkins University.
“The opportunity to play in college is one that has always been a dream of mine,” Lynch said. “At the beginning of my senior year, my dream wasn’t looking too great because I had yet to find a school that met everything I was looking for. Getting an opportunity at Hopkins has meant the world to me. All of the hours of practice and late nights studying are finally paying off and have created an opportunity I will cherish forever.”
After a standout junior campaign, Lynch became a sought-after commodity among college programs. She received interest from a number of schools, including Carnegie Mellon, Lehigh and Colorado School of Mines.
“All of these schools have great volleyball teams and are amazing academically, but unfortunately none of them were quite right for me,” she said.
Late in the regular season, Lynch’s father, Donald, encouraged her to check out the Blue Jays program.
“Hopkins actually wasn’t on my radar until pretty late in the application process,” she said. “I toured the school three days before the application was due and immediately fell in love. Not only is it an incredible school academically, but being on campus for the first time felt like being at home.”
Johns Hopkins posted a 35-0 record and captured the 2019 NCAA Division III national championship. Lynch met with Coach Matt Troy and felt an immediate bond with the team and the players.
“The volleyball program at Hopkins really impressed me,” Lynch said. “Coach Troy is so down to earth and has a great approach to coaching, which really shone through each of his players. He really emphasized his focus on the importance of academics while still practicing and competing every day.”
Troy noted that he was intrigued with Lynch’s skill set, especially her 6-foot-1 frame and her ability to play as a full-rotation option.
“I haven’t been told for sure what position I will be playing, but I have discussed with the coach, potentially trying right side,” she said. “I have played every front row position so ultimately it will come down to what is best for the team.”
Lynch had a stellar senior season as the Patriots claimed another Jefferson District title. She posted a career-best 346 kills, which ranked fifth on the program’s single-season list and finished 737 for her career.
The senior was named Jefferson District player of the year and was a first-team all-region and Class 5 all-state performer.
Lynch admitted the recruiting process was stressful and intimidating at times because of the late interest. She credits her father for helping her navigate through the process and make the best decision for her future at Hopkins.
“I would like to recognize one person who has seen me through it all, my father,” Lynch said. “The lengthy hours of travel, the hard losses, the frustrating circumstances, he has been there every step of the way. We have had our highs and lows, but I would not be anywhere close to who I am and where I am today without him.”
Donald Lynch was the one that suggested Hopkins in the first place.
“My dad was one who first mentioned Hopkins to me and I was a little bit hesitant,” she said. “I had toured a lot of schools for volleyball and hadn’t really felt like they were for me. But after I spent a day at Hopkins, I knew there was nowhere else I would rather be. Hopkins was the only school on my list that had everything that I was looking for. It’s amazing academically. I loved the campus and I could play volleyball there. Everything came together perfectly and I feel truly blessed.”
Lynch expects to major in either engineering or biomedicine.
“Hopkins is known for being one of the best research universities, so I’m really excited to have the opportunity to explore and do research in both of these fields and possibly others,” Lynch said.
The senior is excited about her future.
“Playing at the next level is so exciting,” Lynch said. “It is so nice to know, not only that I got into college, but that I got into my dream school. I would have never thought my decision process would happen the way it did, but I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
