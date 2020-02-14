Consistent defense and an unselfish offense led the Albemarle boys basketball team to wins in nine of their last 10 regular season outings after beginning the season 7-5.
The Patriots used that formula again during a 56-41 win over Monticello in the Jefferson District Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.
A week ago, the two teams battled into overtime before Albemarle was able to lay stake to victory. In the first quarter of the Valentine’s Day matchup between the county foes, the Mustangs had Albemarle on the ropes again.
Unfortunately for the visitors, Albemarle picked up its defensive intensity in the second quarter. The Patriots held the Mustangs to just one field goal and four total points in the frame, allowing the Patriots to stretch their lead to double digits.
Albemarle continued its lockdown defensive effort after the break and eventually knocked off the Mustangs for the third time this season. The loss was the 10th in a row for Monticello, which ended its season with an 0-13 record against district competition.
“I’ve really been pleased with the second half of the season in spite of the two real bad injuries that we have had to go through,” Albemarle coach Greg Maynard said. “We started out the district 1-3 and won the last eight straight and now the win tonight.
“It’s just everybody contributing and doing their part, whether it’s offense, whether it’s passing, whether it’s rebounding, whether it’s scoring. I give my team a lot of credit for not packing it in when you lose such good players as Josh [Morse] and Jackson [Rose]. They just keep battling and somebody finds a way to get the job done.”
A 3-pointer by Kywan Washington as the buzzer sounded to end the opening quarter gave the Patriots the lead 14-11 heading to the second. Justin Murkey scored the first two baskets for Albemarle when play resumed and moments later, sophomore forward Wilson Hagen connected on a 3-pointer that started a 9-2 run that took the teams to intermission.
“I was really pleased with our defense in the first half,” Maynard said. “To hold a team to 15 points, we were really locked in on the defensive end. We were making some mistakes on the offensive end but we did well enough to have a 10-point lead and I have to attribute most of that to our defense.”
Dylan Scheel led Monticello out of the break with the first six points of the quarter, going 4-of-4 from the free-throw line after being fouled on back-to-back drives to the basket, trimming the deficit to six points. Albemarle then buckled down on the defensive end again, sparking a 15-2 run. Will Hornsby scored six points during the stretch, while Hagen added four.
Hagen ended the night as the leading scorer for Albemarle, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Washington added nine points, while four Patriots finished with six apiece. Kasai Hansberry led Monticello with 12 points and Scheel added 11 for the Mustangs.
With the victory, Albemarle advances to Monday night's semifinals, where it will face Western Albemarle. The Patriots won two of three contests against the Warriors this season in which all of the games were decided by two points.
