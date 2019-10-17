Strong defense, timely scoring and relentless pressure have been staples of the Albemarle field hockey team this season.
Coach Brittany McElheny’s team utilized that same formula Thursday night during a 2-0 home victory over Western Albemarle. The win not only gave Albemarle (12-2, 10-0 district) a season sweep of its rivals, but also secured the program's fifth straight Jefferson District championship.
"It was awesome, because Western is a big competitor of ours in our district and it was just awesome to finish a goal and get it done,” said Sydney Snearer, one of seven seniors on the Patriots’ roster that has won a district title every season.
Albemarle captured its 11th straight win Thursday night, including its eighth via shutout. Morgan Campbell and Olivia Reed didn’t face a shot as the defenders in front of them did a great job of preventing Western Albemarle’s forwards from getting open shots on cage.
The game was scoreless through the first 10 minutes before the Patriots broke through in transition. Senior Julia Bianchetto carried the ball on the right side and slipped a pass to an unmarked Caroline Hughlett in front for a tap-in goal and a 1-0 lead with 19:57 left in the first half.
After the goal, the entire team swarmed Hughlett to celebrate.
“It was just a really good boost of energy,” Snearer said. “We’ve been really working on our speed and our fast hits and getting up the field [quickly] and that really bumped us up to the next level.”
Albemarle nearly struck again just before halftime on a penalty corner opportunity. Liz Yow had a drive from the right post that Western Albemarle goalkeeper Addie Patterson got a pad on. The ball continued to roll toward the back of the cage, but Warriors defender Sarah Going made a heads-up play to sweep the ball off the line to keep it a 1-0 game at intermission.
Western Albemarle (10-3, 7-2) tried to answer in the second half with a couple of prime scoring opportunities. Jane Servine had a shot from inside the circle with 18 minutes left, but the ball trickled wide right of the cage.
Later in the half, Mallory Greene got behind the Albemarle defense and had a point-blank scoring opportunity on the keeper. Reid came off her line to cut down the angle, and Greene’s chip attempt went wide right as the Patriots still led 1-0.
With less than three minutes left, Albemarle put the game out of reach when Snearer scored on a one-timer from the left post off a nice feed from Caroline Jones.
“We’ve been working a lot in practice on transitions and generating offense,” Snearer said. “Caroline Jones hit it in and it was perfect. It went right across the goal and I just swept it in.”
The Warriors were unable to mount a comeback late as they watched their four-game winning streak come to an end.
Patterson and Emily Sposato each registered on save in goal for Western Albemarle.
For Albemarle, Thursday’s win gives the Patriots momentum heading into the final week of the season. They wrap up the regular season with games against Charlottesville and Louisa County before starting regional play.
Thursday’s win over Western Albemarle all but locked up a top three seed in the regional playoffs, and depending on power rankings, could land them as a No. 2 seed behind Stafford and just ahead of Mountain View.
Snearer and her teammates are excited to see what the rest of the season has in store.
“It’s a really good feeling to be able to work well with our team and continue to finish all of these games,” Snearer said “I think the competitiveness really helps us to get motivated and use our intensity to our benefit.”
