Albemarle field hockey coach Brittany McElheny stressed the importance of playing with energy for the entire game prior to Tuesday’s nondistrict showdown against visiting St. Anne’s-Belfield.
The Patriots took their coach's words to heart, emptying the tank with two goals in the first half and another one 10 minutes into the second half to secure a 3-1 victory over the Saints.
“We’ve been really focusing on full speed, utilizing our quickness, taking free hits quickly and getting back on defense,” McElheny said. “Tonight’s the most we’ve ever maximized that plan and I think there’s some potential in there.”
Albemarle (4-2) entered the game having outscored its opposition 7-1 over the past three games. That dominance continued in the first half Tuesday night as the Patriots held the majority of possession over the first 25 minutes.
McElheny’s team outshot STAB (2-4) 5-0 during that stretch, but Saints goalkeeper Rowan Isaacson turned aside each shot to keep her team in the contest.
The Patriots' hard work was rewarded with 5:34 left as Amanda Warlick intercepted a pass and blasted a shot over Isaacson's blocker hand to give Albemarle a 1-0 lead.
Goals had been hard to come by this season for STAB, which had managed just one goal in its previous four games prior to Tuesday night. The Saints snapped the string with 1:48 left in the first half as Claire Schotta delivered a perfect cross-crease pass to Ellen Bartholomew, who tucked the ball inside the right post to tie the game at 1-1.
Despite the late goal, Albemarle didn’t get down and answered with a goal 30 seconds later. Courtney Hughlett found some open space in the circle and slipped a pass to Yow on the left post and the senior buried it in the back of the cage for a 2-1 lead.
McElheny was proud of her team’s persistence at the end of the half.
“We kind of decided tonight we were going to play four quarters instead of two halves,” McElheny said. “They knew that each quarter we needed to either tie or win. So, when STAB put in that goal with a minute left, they knew they were going to lose that quarter, and they knew they had to get it back to tie up that quarter. They did a really good job of focusing and bringing that mentality back into tonight.”
The Patriots carried that momentum into the second half as they added an insurance goal 10 minutes in to secure the win. Caroline Hughlett had possession on the left wing and threaded a pass to Claire Boyer in the circle and she ripped a one-timer past the STAB keeper for the 3-1 lead.
“Quick free hits really helped us,” McElheny said. “We finally started getting a little bit scrappy and that’s where all those goals came in. STAB is a really good defensive team, so we knew we were going to have to get quick free hits off or we knew there was going to be a wall of defense there waiting for us.”
Isaacson finished the game with a team-high 10 saves, including five point-blank stops in the final 20 minutes to keep her team in the game.
Morgan Coleman stopped both shots she faced in her 30 minutes of action in the first half for Albemarle. Olivia Reid didn’t face a shot in the second half as Albemarle extended its winning streak to three games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.