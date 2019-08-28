The Albemarle volleyball team met Massaponax last fall in the Region 5D semifinals with a state tournament berth on the line.
On Wednesday night, the two programs showcased that championship form again in a big nondistrict showdown in Charlottesville.
The Panthers used a strong service game and some timely hitting from Mackenzie Green to secure a 25-21, 22-25, 19-25, 25-15, 15-11 win.
The senior outside hitter tallied a team-high 14 kills, including eight over the final two games to secure the comeback victory.
“This is why we schedule teams like this,” Albemarle coach Mark Ragland said. “We want to find out our weaknesses and practice the things that aren’t easy to do under pressure and they provided exactly what we wanted and they did a great job.”
Massaponax (2-0) was sharp early on from the service line, which set the tone. Makayla Wompat and Shelby Lam combined for 12 service points and five aces in the first game. Green had three kills during the stanza, including one down the line to give the Panthers a 25-21 win in Game 1.
Albemarle didn’t get rattled.
Ragland tweaked his lineup to focus more on serve receive. The tactic worked, as the passing helped kick-start their hitting game. Sophie Dawson had three kills and an ace and Maya Winterhoff added three more kills in Game 2 thanks to the great play off the bench from setter Olivia Turner. Adalee Lynch chipped in five service points and a pair of aces as the Patriots won the second game 25-22 to even the match at 1-1.
The AHS offense continued to flourish in the third game as Winterhoff started to find her groove. The sophomore middle hitter had three kills and two blocks.
“Maya is a tough athlete,” Ragland said. “For a sophomore, she probably reads the court as well as any player that I’ve had. She just knows where to put the ball a lot of times and just put a spark to it. We lean on her quite a bit and she did a great job for us tonight.”
Turner added five service points and three kills, including a clutch push on set point to give Albemarle a 25-19 win and a 2-1 advantage in the match.
The Panthers regrouped in Game 4, thanks to the play of their experienced players at the service line. Coach Joe Cox’s team posted seven aces in the stanza, including five points and three aces from Green. Imani Lewis and Cassandra Getch combined for four kills and two blocks to give Massaponax a 25-15 win and send the match to a decisive fifth set.
“It’s all about serve and serve receive,” Ragland said. “If you don’t do those two things well, I don’t care what level you’re at, you don’t get that win very often.”
Albemarle’s passing struggles carried over into Game 5 as Massaponax bolted out to an early 5-1 lead. The Patriots managed to chip away at the lead, trimming the margin to 11-9 on a kill from Dawson.
The comeback would end there as Green had two great spikes on the final two points of the match to seal the win.
“I thought one of the differences in the match that when things got tight, their hitters did not change,” Ragland said. “I also thought they passed very well, and when you pass well, you get to swing a lot too.”
Winterhoff finished with a game-high 16 kills and three blocks to lead Albemarle. Lynch tallied 13 service points, 13 kills and three aces, while Trinity Swartz added five kills and two blocks.
Despite the loss, Ragland said there were some teaching moments from the loss.
“We responded sometimes and sometimes we didn’t, and that’s what we talked about in the [postgame] huddle,” Ragland said. “We’ve got to learn to respond on an even keel.”
