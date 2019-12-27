Both the Western Albemarle and Albemarle boys basketball teams used dominant second halves to pick up victories in the first round of the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic on Friday at Charlottesville High School.
The Warriors clamped down on defense in the second half of their 63-42 win over Stafford, while the Patriots found their groove on offense after halftime in their 62-45 win over Liberty (Bedford).
Western Albemarle (7-0) scored the first points of the tournament before the ball was even tipped. Liberty (Bedford) was assessed an administrative technical foul at the start of the game, giving the Warriors two free throws and the ball.
Tommy Mangrum calmly sank both free throws to give WAHS an early 2-0 lead. The free throws kick started a monster first half for Mangrum, who scored 24 points in the first 16 minutes of action as the Warriors took a 40-29 lead into the halftime break.
"I think he really wanted to match up with [Jacob] Duniver from Stafford, because he is a Division I prospect," Western Albemarle coach Darren Maynard said. "He wanted to guard him and show his game on the other end, so I think he came out really excited tonight."
Western's defense came out excited in the second half and completely shut down Stafford. After giving up 29 points in the first half, the Warriors limited the Indians to just 13 points in the third and fourth quarter.
"We were a little bit disappointed in our Pack Line defense in the first half," Maynard said. "We knew we had to get out to [Duniver] all the time but we didn't Pack Line very well behind that like we were supposed to, so we talked a lot about that at halftime."
Mangrum, a Hood College commit, finished with 26 points and five steals to lead Western, while Josh Sime chipped in 10 points and five rebounds. Duniver led Stafford with 15 points, 10 of those coming from the free-throw line.
In the second game of the day, Albemarle got off to a slow start against Liberty (Bedford), scoring only 16 first-half points to fall behind by 10 at the halftime break.
"I thought we were very lethargic on the offensive end in the first half," Albemarle coach Greg Maynard said.
The Patriots snapped out of their offensive funk in the second half, outscoring the Minutemen 46-19 after halftime to turn a double-digit deficit into a double-digit victory.
One of the catalysts for the second-half turnaround was Maynard's decision to implement some full-court pressure defense to help give his players a jolt and stymie Liberty's offense.
"It was more to get them playing aggressive. That was the main thing," Maynard said of the decision to go to the full-court press. "And when something works, you stay with it. It got to the point where [Liberty] started making mistakes because they were rushing. We were doing that in the first half, then they were doing it in the second half."
Josh Morse finished with a double-double, tallying 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead four Patriots in double figures. Justin Murkey added 12 points and five rebounds, while Cam Johnson chipped in 11 and Will Horsby finished with 10 for AHS.
Western and Albemarle will meet on Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. in the Holiday Hoops Classic semifinals. It will be the second meeting between the Jefferson District rivals this season. The Warriors won the first meeting 49-47 on Dec. 13.
"I think we will be ready [Saturday] night," Greg Maynard said. "Hopefully, they learned a big lesson [Friday] about not taking an opponent seriously."
