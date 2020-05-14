Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and helping others are two high-priority items for Amanda Heckman.
The Albemarle High School senior will have a chance to pursue both next fall after committing to join the cross country and track programs at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg.
“Mary Washington stood out to me because of its amazing nursing program,” said Heckman, who plans to join the nursing program at Mary Washington and pursue a career as pediatric ICU nurse. “The nursing program is known to be very good because it is on the smaller side. The professors really make sure that you are getting everything you can out of it. I am super excited for this part and cannot wait to get started.”
Heckman has been a middle-distance specialist at Albemarle for the past three years. She has run everything from the 800 meters to the 1,600 meters for the Patriots.
Next fall, she will add 5Ks to her repertoire. In addition to track and field, Heckman plans to join the Eagles' cross country program as well.
“I look forward to improving my times in those longer distances,” Heckman said. “It is such a privilege to say that I will be competing at the collegiate level and I cannot wait to improve on my skills as a runner and learn more about this amazing sport.”
Heckman visited Mary Washington, and after meeting with coaches and athletes, the decision was obvious.
“The team as a whole is such a great community and I am so excited to be a part of it next year,” Heckman said. “The coaches are also a big part as to why I decided on running at UMW because they are very positive and welcoming. The facilities and training programs were very impressive as well.”
She looked into opportunities at Christopher Newport and Lynchburg during the recruiting period, but Mary Washington was the school that stood out the most.
“Both of these schools were beautiful and had amazing facilities and teams, but I decided that the opportunity of UMW’s nursing and track programs were a better fit for me,” Heckman said. “After this hard decision, it was very relieving to announce my future plans and made it all so much more exciting."
The senior has worked hard to refine her skills at Albemarle. She’s posted personal bests in the 400 (1:01.9), 800 (2:25) and 1,000 (3:09) during her career.
At this year’s VHSL Class 5 state indoor track and field championships, she was part of an Albemarle team that finished second in the 4x800-meter relay (9:43). In addition, she placed sixth in the 4x400 relay (4:08.58) and was seventh in the 1,000 (3:11.31).
“This past indoor season was the most memorable,” Heckman said. “I left my last season with two all-state medals and a bunch of other personal achievements, including the Most Improved award. I am so thankful for my team and coaches for being there for me and helping me improve throughout the past three years. I cannot wait to start competing and learning as an Eagle at the University of Mary Washington.”
