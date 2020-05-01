Albemarle's Charlie Cross was a finalist in three events at this year's VHSL Class 5 state swimming and diving championships.
The senior standout will aim to continue to meet those high standards at the next level after committing to join the men’s swim team at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania.
“Gettysburg has the perfect balance of challenging academics and athletics,” Cross said. “It’s also a beautiful campus with great people, amazing athletic facilities and most important, fantastic food. The Gettysburg faculty, students and coaches were extremely accessible and always willing to help me with anything I needed.”
Cross has been a fixture in the Patriots’ program for the past four years. A team captain as a senior, he teamed with Walker Davis, Gustavo Teixeira and his brother, Teddy, to place fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:34.53) at the state meet.
Individually, he shaved nearly six seconds off his best time to finish ninth in the 200 IM (1:58.14) at the state meet. Cross also improved by nearly two seconds in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.49) to finish 11th overall.
The senior earned the team leadership awarded, which was voted on by the coaches, as the Patriots finished sixth at the highly competitive state meet.
Cross is fascinated by the opportunities that lie ahead under coaches Greg Brown and Cassie Cotton with the Gettysburg program.
“I like the overall winning mentality of the program, as well as its history,” Cross said. “Gettysburg has won numerous conference titles and is always one of the top 3 teams vying for the conference championship. These qualities, as well as the attitude to better yourself in and out of the pool brought by the coaches, fit well with my competitive nature.”
Cross said that he explored all options in terms of swimming at the next level, including Division I, mid-major and Division III programs. The Albemarle senior received opportunities to swim at two other conference schools, but knew none could compare to the Bullets program.
“No matter the other schools and their offers, I found myself comparing these schools to Gettysburg, which is how I knew it was the place for me,” he said. “The people and sense of community was far better and stronger than any other place I’d visited. The swim team specifically was very welcoming and excited in my interest, reassuring me that Gettysburg was the perfect place to get a great athletic experience while also making sure to mention the stellar academic experience I’d receive as well.”
He was accepted at Gettysburg last December and committed to the swim program two days later. Cross is expected to participate in the IM and breaststroke events at Gettysburg.
“It’s a relief to know that I’ll be able to spend college in such a great environment with amazing people,” Cross said. “I am extremely grateful that Coach Brown and Coach Cotton see my areas for improvement and are willing to help me reach my full potential.”
His short term goals are to keep improving on his times and to score points for his team at the conference championships. In addition, he hopes to work toward the school record in the 200-yard breaststroke and securing a qualifying time at next year’s NCAA Division III championship meet.
“For me, it shows what hard work and dedication can get you,” Cross said. “I’ve always had the mindset that I might not be the most talented, biggest or strongest, but I’ll never be outworked.”
In the classroom, Cross expects to major in public policy and environmental studies. Although unsure about his specific career path, his goal is to find a career that positively impacts his community.
Cross couldn’t be more excited to start the next chapter in his life.
“It means a lot to be a college athlete,” Cross said. “I’m really excited to have the opportunity to train and compete at the next level, representing such an amazing school and program.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.