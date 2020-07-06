For nearly a decade, volleyball and school have been top priorities in Keira Roach’s life.
Those priorities will remain the same for Roach when she heads to Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania. The Albemarle High School standout recently committed to play volleyball for the River Hawks.
“Susquehanna was pretty hard to beat for me,” Roach said. “They had a perfect mix of a competitive volleyball program, along with a really good school. It just seems like a place where I could see myself going as well.”
Roach has been a fixture in the Patriots' lineup since her freshman year and has left an indelible mark on the program. The rising senior already is the program’s all-time leader in aces (172) and ranks sixth on the program’s all-time list in assists (1,062).
Last fall, Roach recorded 230 service points and 61 aces for an Albemarle team that extended its Jefferson District winning streak to 40 straight matches. Roach also was a force defensively, finishing with 156 digs as she split time at setter and as a defensive specialist.
Susquehanna coach Kuuipo Tom recruited Roach to play setter for the River Hawks.
“I think the coaches liked my ability to run a fast-paced offense, my aggressive serve, as well as my ability to play multiple positions,” Roach said. “The coaches liked that I could play defensive specialist or libero. I am excited for whatever the coaches decide for me.”
Roach developed a strong bond with Tom throughout the recruiting process and saw a lot similarities between Susquehanna and AHS.
“Susquehanna reminded me a lot of the Albemarle program,” she said. “They have two coaches that have been around the game for a long time and who have a lot of knowledge, similar to Coach [Mark] Ragland and Coach [Lance] Rogers. They also have a family aspect. The Albemarle program has done so much for me. It was very important to find a similar program.”
Another bonus was Susquehanna's diverse academic offerings. Roach praised the school’s high academic standards and was impressed to learn that 96 percent of graduates land jobs shortly after graduation. In addition, one of the graduation requirements is a study abroad program for students, which really appealed to Roach.
“I can see myself doing a lot of things, but I am leaning towards a field that allows me to help others,” Roach said. “I still have a lot to figure out, but I know for sure that after college I will be coaching volleyball at some level.”
She has coached kids at Sutherland Middle School as well as with Charlottesville Area Volleyball Club and credits Ragland and Rogers for helping her find her calling.
“When I coached kids at my club and middle school, I realized how happy coaching made me,” Roach said. “I have two coaches in Lance Rogers and Mark Ragland who have spent a large part of their lives helping volleyball layers, on and off the court. It is my goal to be that impactful.”
On the court, Roach is excited to take her game to the next level.
“My goal is to be a better setter,” Roach said. “I have a lot of work to do in order to reach that goal. Susquehanna is a good program and I look forward to earning a starting spot, as well as competing at a high level against good teams. I just want to have an impact on the court.”
Roach started playing volleyball at the age of 10 and two years later realized she wanted to play at the college level. That dream is now closer to becoming a reality.
“It honestly still doesn’t feel real,” Roach said. “Knowing that I have four more years to play after high school means the world. There is nothing else I would rather do than to play volleyball. I wish I could tell my 12-year old self that I made it. I know she would be super proud.”
