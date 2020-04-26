MarQuelah Wilson spent the past four years squaring off against Fluvanna County’s Mya Wright both in the Jefferson District and together in AAU basketball.
Next winter, the two Central Virginia standouts will be reunited as teammates after Wilson verbally committed to join Wright at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg.
“I liked the family atmosphere they provided,” Wilson said. “It’s a small school with smaller classes, an environment I’m confident I’d thrive in. My EMU counselor stayed in touch with me since Day 1 and she and Coach [Jenny] Posey were vocal and a great resource for me, who are very open-minded people and are full of welcoming arms. Also, EMU is not far from home, so my parents, brother and other family members can visit me with no issues.”
Wilson turned in another stellar season last winter, leading Albemarle to a regular season Jefferson District regular season title as well as the Daily Progress Holiday Classic crown. She averaged 10.6 points and 6.7 rebounds a game and was a top threat in the post, earning first team all-district honors.
The senior forward believes she can have similar success at the next level at EMU.
“I feel like the program has a lot to offer me,” Wilson said. “Helping me grow as a player, developing my skill set, mentally and physically and that I could come in to become an asset and make an impact on the program as well.”
After talking with Posey and her staff during the recruiting process, Wilson believed EMU had a strong structure in place to utilize her abilities and make her a better player. She was recruited to play in the post, but the Albemarle product believes she can also spread the floor with her perimeter shooting.
“I believe the coaches do have a plan for me and I’m excited to see what that is,” Wilson said. “The coaches liked that I am very coachable, play hard, understand the plays and have a pretty even-keel attitude towards the game.”
In the classroom, Wilson plans to major in pre-professional health sciences and pursue a career as an athletic trainer after graduate school.
Wilson said approximately 10 schools had interest in her joining their program, but her connection with Posey and the EMU administrative staff proved to be the clincher. Plus, during the process she had an opportunity to play alongside current players on the roster and the chemistry was evident immediately.
“I appreciated the other schools that were recruiting me, however, EMU just felt like home and that’s why I made the decision to move forward with committing,” Wilson said. “It wasn’t just the athletic aspect of their program, but the academic stance as well. The constant communication between my counselor, coaches and students made the decision very easy for me.”
The location of the campus wasn’t a bad selling point either.
“I enjoy being outside and when I visited the campus for the first couple of times, the view of the mountains was impressive,” she said. “Just being able to see most of EMU was amazing and I hope for a great four years here.”
After months of searching for the right college fit, Wilson is ecstatic about the opportunity.
“I feel a great sense of relief and I am very happy with the decision I have made going forward into my basketball and academic career,” she said. “I love all of the support that my family, coaches and counselors have given me throughout my few years of school from when I first started playing basketball until now and I hope that continues to go further in my career. They are all proud of me and I thank them for everything they have done for me to get me to where I am now.”
