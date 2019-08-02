Player of the Year
Jacob Critzer, senior, Fluvanna County
Critzer had a storybook ending to an outstanding career at Fluvanna County High School. The senior batted .471 with 10 home runs and 35 runs batted in. He had 40 hits, including 24 extra-base knocks, and finished with a 1.117 slugging percentage. The VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year hit a walk-off home run in the state semifinals and added another long ball in the championship game to lead Fluvanna County to its first state title. He will play collegiately at Lincoln Memorial University.
Coach of the Year
Joel Ward, Fluvanna County
Ward guided the Fluvanna County’ baseball team to its first VHSL state championship in program history. After reaching the state tournament for the first time in 2018, the Flucos responded with a 23-win season to earn another trip to the state tournament. Fluvanna County clinched its first state title with a dominating victory over Tabb in the championship game.
First team
Pitchers
Andrew Ward, Fluvanna County
Ward was the bona fide ace for Fluvanna as the Flucos rolled to the Jefferson District, region and state titles. The junior southpaw posted a 10-0 record with 117 strikeouts and an ERA of 0.76. He allowed just 28 hits in 64 2/3 innings and surrendered just seven earned runs. He threw a no-hitter against Spotswood, striking out 21 of the 22 batters he faced during a 9-0 win in the Region 3C quarterfinals. He was a first team VHSL Class 3 all-state selection.
Garrett Payne, Miller
Payne blossomed into a big-game pitcher in his first season at Miller. Under the tutelage of former MLB closer Billy Wagner, the 6-foot-5 right-hander posted a 5-2 record with 42 strikeouts and 21 earned runs allowed in 41 innings of work. He earned a win over VISAA Division I state champion Benedictine at the end of the regular season and posted two victories in the state tournament, including a four-strikeout performance against Highland in the finals. He was a first team VISAA Division II all-state selection.
Ethan Chenault, Miller
Chenault was a model of consistency on the hill for the Mavericks this spring. The UNC-Wilmington commit posted a 4-2 record with a team-best 1.92 ERA. He allowed 11 earned runs on 22 hits and struck out 63 in 40 innings of work to earn first team all-state honors.
Catcher
Jonathan Sexton, William Monroe
Sexton continued his role as team leader for William Monroe this spring. The senior finished the season as one of the team’s top hitters and run producers as well as providing great defense behind the dish to earn Region 3B honors. He will play collegiately at Bridgewater College.
First base
Kevin Ward, Fluvanna County
The junior was a run-producing machine for Fluvanna this season. The junior hit .395 with 27 RBI. He also had 34 hits and scored 14 runs to garner VHSL Class 3 first team all-state honors.
Second base
Braydon Collier, William Monroe
Collier was a steady force in the middle infield for the William Monroe baseball team this spring. The senior second baseman was one of the team’s top hitters and was a steady defender. He will play collegiately at Eastern Mennonite.
Shortstop
Alex Markopoulos, St. Anne’s-Belfield
Markopoulos was a bright spot at the plate and on the mound for a young STAB squad this spring. The senior hit .396 with 21 hits, 21 RBI and 20 runs scored for the Saints. On the hill, he went 1-0 with 38 strikeouts in 21 innings of work. He will play collegiately at Bucknell.
Third base
Ryan Groome, Fluvanna County
Groome turned in a phenomenal senior campaign for Fluvanna this spring. The senior hit .326 with a team-high 31 runs scored and 15 RBI to garner VHSL Class 3 second team all-state honors.
Outfield
Jeremy Wagner, Miller
Wagner was an elite leadoff man for Miller this spring. The junior centerfielder hit a robust .437 with four home runs and 24 RBI. He finished with 38 hits, including 10 doubles and four triples, and scored 35 runs. The Austin Peay commit was named VISAA Division II state Player of the Year.
Alex Kinsey, William Monroe
Kinsey was an offensive dynamo for William Monroe this spring. The senior outfielder led the team in hits, batting average and runs scored and was a VHSL Class 3 first team all-state performer for the Greene Dragons.
Lucas Adam, Miller
Adam was another power bat in the lineup for the Mavericks this spring. The junior outfielder hit .343 with five home runs and 25 RBI. He also tallied 24 hits and scored 20 runs and was a first team all-state performer.
Utility
Cannon Davies, Orange County
Davies was a jack of all trades for Orange County . The senior was one of the team leaders in hits, runs scored and RBI. On the hill, he led the team with an 8-2 record. He will play collegiately at Mary Washington.
Designated hitter
Jack Carey, Miller
Carey was a key power threat for Miller. The senior slugger hit .317 with eight home runs and 26 RBI. He also scored 27 runs and was a first team all-state performer for the Mavericks.
Second team
Pitcher
Zach Mallia, Western Albemarle
Wes Arrington, Covenant
Reilly Owen, William Monroe
Catcher
Keenan Williams, Orange County
First base
Jack Marshall, Miller
Second base
Brett Jennings, Orange County
Shortstop
Wyatt Hull, Western Albemarle
Third base
Jack Bruns, Albemarle
Outfield
Tucker Hensley, Orange County
Devin Powell, Western Albemarle
Nathan Fink, Western Albemarle
Designated hitter
Hunter Powell, William Monroe
Utility
Benton Copeland, Woodberry Forest