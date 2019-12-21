The 2019 All Central Virginia boys cross country team. Top (left to right): Will Bonner, Stuart Terrill, Thomas Kallen, Bowen Varney, Mason Love, Reece Mckee, JD MacKnight, Stephen Smith, Joe Yung, Will Mackenzie, Jake Hartogensis. Bottom (left to right): Joseph Taylor, Jack Eliason, Owen Shifflett, Joe Hawkes, Brandon Wood, Will Krehmeyer, Hunter Ray, Harris Nash.