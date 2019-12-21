20191118_CDP_sports_AllCVA033.JPG

The 2019 All Central Virginia boys cross country team. Top (left to right): Will Bonner, Stuart Terrill, Thomas Kallen, Bowen Varney, Mason Love, Reece Mckee, JD MacKnight, Stephen Smith, Joe Yung, Will Mackenzie, Jake Hartogensis. Bottom (left to right): Joseph Taylor, Jack Eliason, Owen Shifflett, Joe Hawkes, Brandon Wood, Will Krehmeyer, Hunter Ray, Harris Nash.

1. Jack Eliason (Western, Sr.): 3A State Champ in 15:15

2t. Branden Wood (Louisa, Jr.): 15:53 at 4A State Champs

2t. Joe Hawkes (Western, Sr.): 15:27 at 3A State Champs

4. Will Mackenzie (Albemarle, Sr.): 5A State Runner-Up in 15:54

5. Mason Love (Tandem, Jr.): 15:59 at VISAA Division 2 Meet

6. Stuart Terrill (Western, Sr.): 15:39 at 3A State Champs

7. Stephen Smith (Albemarle, Jr.): 16:11 at 5A State Champs

8. Joe Yung (Albemarle, Jr.): 16:18 at 5A State Champs

9. JD Macknight (Albemarle, Sr.): 16:17 at 5A State Champs

10. Joseph Taylor (Western, Jr.): 15:56 at 3A State Champs

11. Thomas Kallen (Western, Jr.): 15:56 at 3A State Champs

12. Harris Naseh (Albemarle, Sr.): 16:42 at 5A State Champs

13. Will Bonner (Western, Sr.): 17:26 at 3A State Champs

14. Will Krehmeyer (Monticello, Sr.): 16:08 at 3A State Champs

15t. Jake Hartogensis (Albemarle, Jr.): 16:49 at 5A State Champs

15t. Reece McKee (Charlottesville, Jr.): 17:02 at Region 3C

15t. Hunter Ray (Monticello, Jr.): 16:53 at 3A State Champs

15t. Owen Shifflett (Western, Fr.): 16:12 at 3A State Champs

15t. Bowen Varney (Louisa, Sr.): 16:43 at 4A State Champs

