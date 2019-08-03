Player of the Year
Kyle Lehnert, senior, Charlottesville
Lehnert was a vital cog in the Charlottesville boys soccer team’s run to its first state championship since 2004. The senior defender made the switch to a more offensive role this spring and it paid off with a team-high 21 goals and 13 assists. He secured district and regional honors and was named VHSL Class 4 State Player of the Year. Lehnert will play collegiately for West Virginia.
Coach of the Year
Martin Braun, Charlottesville
Braun was the architect behind Charlottesville’s magical postseason run this spring. The former Black Knight guided his alma mater to a Jefferson District title and Region 4D crown in commanding fashion. During the state tournament, Braun’s team knocked off two previously undefeated teams, including a dramatic come-from-behind victory over Chancellor to secure the program’s first state title in 15 years.
First team
Forwards
Daniel Starr, Albemarle
Starr continued to build on his reputation as a bona fide goal-scorer in Central Virginia. The senior midfielder tallied 26 goals and added 15 assists to notch VHSL Class 5 all-state honors for the Patriots. He will play collegiately at Virginia Tech.
Carter Spilman, Western Albemarle
Spilman spent most of his high school career as a defensive midfielder before making the switch to striker this spring. The move served him well. He scored a career-high 27 goals, including 15 in the postseason, to lead the Warriors to the VHSL Class 3 state championship.
Ayat Mohamed, Charlottesville
Mohamed joined Lehnert as a potent 1-2 punch for the Charlottesville boys soccer team this spring. The senior forward scored 13 goals and added an impressive 15 assists. He was a first team all-state performer for the Black Knights.
Gabe Nafziger, Western Albemarle
Nafziger provided energy and toughness in the final third for the Warriors this season. The senior forward reached double-digits in goals, including a dramatic game-winner against Albemarle during the regular season. The senior was a second team all-state selection.
Emory Davis, Fluvanna County
Davis continued to flourish as the leader of the Fluvanna County boys soccer team. The junior forward led the team in goals and was a second-team VHSL Class 3 all-state selection for the Flucos.
Midfield
Colby Wren, Western Albemarle
Wren was a steady force in the midfield for Western Albemarle this spring. The junior showed great vision on the field and was one of the team’s top playmakers. He was a first team all-state selection for the Warriors.
Malcolm Brickhouse, Charlottesville
Brickhouse emerged as a rising star for the Charlottesville boys soccer team this spring. The sophomore looked right at home on the varsity level and posted eight goals and a team-high 16 assists. He was a second team VHSL Class 4 all-state selection.
Kamden Shephard, Fluvanna County
Shephard was a force in the center of the offensive attack for Fluvanna County. The senior standout was a strong two-way performer and served as the primary playmaker offensively. He was a second team VHSL Class 3 all-state selection.
Josiah McCaskill, Covenant
McCaskill was instant offense for Covenant boys soccer program. The junior led the team in scoring with 25 goals and was extremely efficient in the attacking third. He was a first team VISAA Division II all-state performer
Brandon Mahon, Albemarle
Mahon served as a strong running mate with Daniel Starr in the goal-scoring department for Albemarle. The senior midfielder scored 17 goals and assisted on six others for the Patriots.
Defense
Oliver Barcia, Charlottesville
Barcia was a dominant performer on the back end for Charlottesville this season. The junior defender tallied five goals and two assists from the backline for the Black Knights and was a first team VHSL Class 4 all-state selection.
Lachlan Murphy, Western Albemarle
Murphy was a pillar of strength for Western Albemarle coach Milo Oakland this spring. Only a sophomore, he played with a savvy beyond his years for a very solid Warriors’ unit. He was a first team VHSL Class 3 all-state performer.
Aidan Shell, Albemarle
Shell was a defensive mainstay for the Albemarle boys soccer team this spring. The junior defender showcased his offensive skills with three goals and three assists and was a second team VHSL Class 5 all-state selection.
Said Osman, Charlottesville
Osman came into his own as a versatile performer for Charlottesville this spring. He split time between forward and defense and excelled at both. He finished the season with 10 goals and a pair of assists for the Black Knights.
Jack Vigilante, Western Albemarle
Vigilante was another strong performer on the back end for Western Albemarle this spring. The sophomore was fundamentally sound and used his speed and work rate to shut down the opposition’s top strikers.
Goalkeeper
Jack Frey, Western Albemarle
Frey was a strong force in goal for the Warriors this spring. The junior goalkeeper posted nine shutouts, including clean sheets in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals and championship game. He was a first team VHSL Class 3 all-state performer.
Second team
Forwards
» Grant Martin, St. Anne’s-Belfield
» Mohamed Abakar, Albemarle
» Joey Paulson, Western Albemarle
» Jack Sloan, Woodberry Forest
» Rachade Kondo, Charlottesville
Midfielders
» Robert Woods, Covenant
» Benhui Ryang, Charlottesville
» Steve Sloan, Covenant
» Joe von Storch, Charlottesville
» Brian Dunn, William Monroe
Defense
» Devon Kirssin, William Monroe
» Will Auer, William Monroe
» Ethan Hatcher, Charlottesville
» Ethan Tribastone, Albemarle
Goalkeeper
» Nathan Fisher, Charlottesville