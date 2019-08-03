Player of the Year

Kyle Lehnert, senior, Charlottesville

Lehnert was a vital cog in the Charlottesville boys soccer team’s run to its first state championship since 2004. The senior defender made the switch to a more offensive role this spring and it paid off with a team-high 21 goals and 13 assists. He secured district and regional honors and was named VHSL Class 4 State Player of the Year. Lehnert will play collegiately for West Virginia.

Coach of the Year

Martin Braun, Charlottesville

Braun was the architect behind Charlottesville’s magical postseason run this spring. The former Black Knight guided his alma mater to a Jefferson District title and Region 4D crown in commanding fashion. During the state tournament, Braun’s team knocked off two previously undefeated teams, including a dramatic come-from-behind victory over Chancellor to secure the program’s first state title in 15 years.

First team

Forwards

Daniel Starr, Albemarle

Starr continued to build on his reputation as a bona fide goal-scorer in Central Virginia. The senior midfielder tallied 26 goals and added 15 assists to notch VHSL Class 5 all-state honors for the Patriots. He will play collegiately at Virginia Tech.

Carter Spilman, Western Albemarle

Spilman spent most of his high school career as a defensive midfielder before making the switch to striker this spring. The move served him well. He scored a career-high 27 goals, including 15 in the postseason, to lead the Warriors to the VHSL Class 3 state championship.

Ayat Mohamed, Charlottesville

Mohamed joined Lehnert as a potent 1-2 punch for the Charlottesville boys soccer team this spring. The senior forward scored 13 goals and added an impressive 15 assists. He was a first team all-state performer for the Black Knights.

Gabe Nafziger, Western Albemarle

Nafziger provided energy and toughness in the final third for the Warriors this season. The senior forward reached double-digits in goals, including a dramatic game-winner against Albemarle during the regular season. The senior was a second team all-state selection.

Emory Davis, Fluvanna County

Davis continued to flourish as the leader of the Fluvanna County boys soccer team. The junior forward led the team in goals and was a second-team VHSL Class 3 all-state selection for the Flucos.

Midfield

Colby Wren, Western Albemarle

Wren was a steady force in the midfield for Western Albemarle this spring. The junior showed great vision on the field and was one of the team’s top playmakers. He was a first team all-state selection for the Warriors.

Malcolm Brickhouse, Charlottesville

Brickhouse emerged as a rising star for the Charlottesville boys soccer team this spring. The sophomore looked right at home on the varsity level and posted eight goals and a team-high 16 assists. He was a second team VHSL Class 4 all-state selection.

Kamden Shephard, Fluvanna County

Shephard was a force in the center of the offensive attack for Fluvanna County. The senior standout was a strong two-way performer and served as the primary playmaker offensively. He was a second team VHSL Class 3 all-state selection.

Josiah McCaskill, Covenant

McCaskill was instant offense for Covenant boys soccer program. The junior led the team in scoring with 25 goals and was extremely efficient in the attacking third. He was a first team VISAA Division II all-state performer

Brandon Mahon, Albemarle

Mahon served as a strong running mate with Daniel Starr in the goal-scoring department for Albemarle. The senior midfielder scored 17 goals and assisted on six others for the Patriots.

Defense

Oliver Barcia, Charlottesville

Barcia was a dominant performer on the back end for Charlottesville this season. The junior defender tallied five goals and two assists from the backline for the Black Knights and was a first team VHSL Class 4 all-state selection.

Lachlan Murphy, Western Albemarle

Murphy was a pillar of strength for Western Albemarle coach Milo Oakland this spring. Only a sophomore, he played with a savvy beyond his years for a very solid Warriors’ unit. He was a first team VHSL Class 3 all-state performer.

Aidan Shell, Albemarle

Shell was a defensive mainstay for the Albemarle boys soccer team this spring. The junior defender showcased his offensive skills with three goals and three assists and was a second team VHSL Class 5 all-state selection.

Said Osman, Charlottesville

Osman came into his own as a versatile performer for Charlottesville this spring. He split time between forward and defense and excelled at both. He finished the season with 10 goals and a pair of assists for the Black Knights.

Jack Vigilante, Western Albemarle

Vigilante was another strong performer on the back end for Western Albemarle this spring. The sophomore was fundamentally sound and used his speed and work rate to shut down the opposition’s top strikers.

Goalkeeper

Jack Frey, Western Albemarle

Frey was a strong force in goal for the Warriors this spring. The junior goalkeeper posted nine shutouts, including clean sheets in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals and championship game. He was a first team VHSL Class 3 all-state performer.

Second team

Forwards

» Grant Martin, St. Anne’s-Belfield

» Mohamed Abakar, Albemarle

» Joey Paulson, Western Albemarle

» Jack Sloan, Woodberry Forest

» Rachade Kondo, Charlottesville

Midfielders

» Robert Woods, Covenant

» Benhui Ryang, Charlottesville

» Steve Sloan, Covenant

» Joe von Storch, Charlottesville

» Brian Dunn, William Monroe

Defense

» Devon Kirssin, William Monroe

» Will Auer, William Monroe

» Ethan Hatcher, Charlottesville

» Ethan Tribastone, Albemarle

Goalkeeper

» Nathan Fisher, Charlottesville

