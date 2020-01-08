First team
Forwards
Erica Repich, Western Albemarle
Repich turned in a career season for Western Albemarle as she led her team to the VHSL state tournament. The junior scored a team-high 12 goals and added seven assists as the Warriors finished the season with a 15-5 record. She was named Jefferson District player of the year and was an all-Region 3A performer.
Lily Kate Sweeney, Charlottesville
Sweeney served as the offensive stalwart for an upstart Charlottesville program that reached the regional playoffs. The sophomore forward ranked second on the team with eight goals and led the team with 10 assists to garner all-district honors.
Amanda Warlick, Albemarle
Warlick developed into a bona fide scoring threat in her first full season as a starting forward for the Patriots. She finished the season with seven goals and two assists and had a knack for scoring big goals in pressure situations. She was a first team all-district and all-region performer.
Ashley Ballard, Covenant
Ballard capped off a sensational career at Covenant with another state tournament appearance. The senior forward scored 14 goals and added five assists in 15 games for the Eagles as they captured another Blue Ridge Conference title. She was a first team all-conference performer in her final year.
Liz Yow, Albemarle
Yow continued to be a jack-of-all-trades for Albemarle this season. The junior showed that she could play forward, midfield and defense and was a catalyst for the Patriots’ run to another district title. She scored four goals and was an all-district and all-region performer.
Midfielders
Abigail Shim, Covenant
Shim continued to dazzle opposing defenses with her speed and nifty footwork in the circle. The sophomore midfielder reached double-digit goals for the second straight year with 10 markers and six assists in 13 games.
Teagan Murrie, Covenant
Murrie was instant offense up front for the Covenant this fall. The junior midfielder ranked second on the team with 12 goals and added 11 assists in just 12 games. She was an all-conference and all-tournament team selection for the Eagles.
Maya Block, Charlottesville
Block had a sensational senior season for a Black Knights team that reached double-digit victories. The senior midfielder posted a team-high 11 goals and nine assists and led her team in points (31). She was a first-team all-district and all-region performer.
Jane Servine, Western Albemarle
Servine was a pleasant surprise in the midfield this season for Western Albemarle. The senior midfielder tallied four goals and five assists in her central midfield role and emerged as standout performer on both offense and defense. She was a first team all-district and all-region performer.
Defense
Ashlyn Cherrix, Charlottesville
Cherrix was dominant in the final third for Charlottesville. The senior used her speed and stick work to neutralize opposing forwards and wasn’t afraid to get in the mix on the offensive end. She was a first team all-district and all-region performer.
Mary Moffett, Western Albemarle
The senior set the tone defensive for the Warriors this season with her outstanding work rate. Moffett was the vocal leader and was responsible for calling out marking assignments and registered two defensive saves. Moffett was a first team all-district and all-region performer.
Caitlyn Sanford, Albemarle
Sanford was a steady influence on a young, but talented defensive core at Albemarle. The senior defender routinely marked the opposing team’s top offensive weapon and did a great job of containing them. She chipped in offensively with a goal and three assists and was a first team all-district and all-region performer.
Caroline Teague, Western Albemarle
Teague was another veteran presence defensively for the Warriors and was a model of consistency in their postseason run this fall. The senior displayed great leadership and served as the emotional leader of the team. She was a first team all-district and all-region performer.
Goalkeeper
Casey Casarez, Charlottesville
Casarez was dominant as the last line of defense for Charlottesville. The senior netminder collaborated on eight clean sheets for the Black Knights, including a 19-save performance in a win over Albemarle. She was a first team all-district performer.
Second team
Forwards
Caroline Jones, Albemarle
Sophie Lanahan, Western Albemarle
Caroline Hughlett, Albemarle
Midfielders
Claire McCartney, Covenant
Haley Pritchett, Orange
Sydney Snearer, Albemarle
Hermi Going, Western Albemarle
Defense
Caitlyn Bain, Monticello
Grace Cooper, Orange County
Kristin Hughlett, Albemarle
Cheyanne Storie, Fluvanna County
Goalkeeper
Morgan Coleman, Albemarle
Honorable mention
Hadasha Aquin, Orange County; Julia Bianchetto, Albemarle; Abby Engler, Monticello; Kendall Hyer, Louisa County; April Carter, Monticello; Courtney Hughlett, Albemarle; Jaelyn Lynch, Charlottesville; Julia Smith, Charlottesville; Cassidy Warner, Fluvanna County; Lena Egl, Western Albemarle; Shayla Holliday, Louisa County; Kayley Maynard, Albemarle; Jordan Drumheller, Fluvanna County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.