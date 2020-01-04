First team
Cornerback
Caleb Hodges, Woodberry Forest
Hodges emerged as a true shutdown cornerback for Coach Scott Braswell’s team this fall. The sophomore defensive back led the team with three interceptions and 13 pass breakups. He also contributed 19 tackles and blocked two kicks.
Xavien Hunter, Louisa County
Hunter provided toughness and speed in the secondary for the Lions this season. The senior posted seven defensive pass breakups and added an interception en route to earning first team all-district honors.
Safety
Jonas Sanker, Covenant
Sanker served as the human eraser on the back end of the defense for Covenant. The junior defensive back was among the team leaders in tackles and interceptions and wasn’t afraid to come up and make a big hit. He was a first team all-conference and all-state performer for the Eagles.
Robert Morgan IV, Louisa County
Morgan was a steady force on the back end of Louisa County’s defense. The junior led the secondary with 30 tackles and added five defensive pass breakups. He was a first team all-district performer.
Linebacker
Austin Sims, Louisa County
Sims headlined a very formidable linebacking corps that made its mark feasting on opposing running games. The senior was a steady force in the middle and was equally adept in pass coverage and stopping the run for the Lions.
Aaron Aponte, Louisa County
Aponte was an explosive performer off the edge for Louisa County. The senior led the team with 81 tackles. He was a first team all-district and all-region performer and led the team with 11 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.
Mathieu Masse-Pelletier, Woodberry Forest
Masse-Pelletier led Woodberry Forest with 54 tackles and seven tackles for loss in less than seven games this season. He added four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a blocked kick to earn all-Prep League honors.
Andy Nwaoko, Blue Ridge
Nwaoko developed into a high-end difference-maker for Blue Ridge this fall. The senior linebacker led the team in tackles and tackles for loss and was named VISAA Division II State Player of the Year after leading the Barons to the state championship game.
All-purpose
Alex Washington, Louisa County
Washington was an impact player every time he took the field for the Lions this fall. The senior posted 59 tackles with a team-high eight defensive pass breakups as a rover for Louisa County. On special teams, he blocked a field goal against Massaponax to seal a win. He was a first team all-district and all-region selection.
Defensive line
Nic Sanker, Covenant
Sanker continued to build on his reputation as a game-changer on the defensive side of the ball. The Princeton University signee led Covenant in sacks and tackles for loss and was a first team all-conference and all-state performer for the second straight year.
Derek Barbour, Louisa County
The senior defensive end was a perfect blend of power and speed off the edge for Louisa County. Barbour posted 68 tackles, including six stops for loss and eight sacks to garner first-team all-district and regional honors.
Adrain Williams, Louisa County
Williams was a bona fide run-stopper in the middle of the defensive line for Louisa County. The senior finished the season with 62 tackles as an interior lineman. He also added five tackles for loss and four sacks for a Lions team that reached the second round of the playoffs.
Alden Custer, Fluvanna County
Custer was a disruptive presence in the middle of the defensive line for Fluvanna County. The senior was among the team leaders in tackles, sacks and stops behind the line of scrimmage to lead the Flucos to another playoff appearance.
Second team
DB: Breaker Mendenhall, Western Albemarle
DB: Will Trent, Monticello
DB: Nic Reese, St. Anne’s-Belfield
DB: Grant Chevrier, Fork Union
DB: Kaiden Pritchett, William Monroe
LB: Xavier White, Fork Union
LB: Joe Ambrosi, St. Anne’s-Belfield
LB: Xzabia Kolpack, William Monroe
LB: Noah Carey, Orange County
LB: Malachi Hill, Fluvanna County
DL Jake Rombach, Albemarle
DL: Jaleom Adams-Mallory, Charlottesville
DL: Myles Brickhouse, Fork Union
DL: Caleb Stoltz, Fluvanna County
DL: Will Jones, Woodberry Forest
DL, Jack Dickey, Blue Ridge School
ATH: Gabe Decker, St. Anne’s-Belfield
ATH: Malachi Fields, Monticello
ATH: Jianni Woodson-Brooks,Woodberry Forest
ATH: Cam Kewley, Blue Ridge
Honorable mention
Rico Flores, Orange County; Trevor Wade, Fluvanna County; Cameron Greene, Western Albemarle; Giacomo Wilson, Monticello; John Buetow, Western Albemarle; Dakota Howell, Western Albemarle; Chance Williams, Orange County; Hylton Hale, Orange County; A.J. Wyche, Fluvanna County; Nolan Pitsenberger, Albemarle; Jordan Smith, Louisa County; Joe Burch, Western Albemarle; Will Auer, William Monroe; Woody Rupe, William Monroe; Jeremy Savoie, William Monroe; Evan Wagner, William Monroe; Alex Vangelopolous, Covenant; Cole Finley, Covenant; James Johnson, Nelson County; Cole Koschara, Nelson County; Alcindor Barnett, Nelson; Senior, Brandon Jamerson, Nelson County.
