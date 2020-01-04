Alexander

First team

Quarterback

Jonas Sanker, Covenant

Sanker was nearly unstoppable as a dual-threat option this fall as he led Covenant to its second straight VISFL 8-man state championship. In his first season at quarterback, Sanker threw for 1,590 yards, 33 touchdowns and just two interceptions for the Eagles. The junior also rushed for 1,116 yards and 24 scores. He was the only player in Central Virginia to run and throw for 1,000 yards this season.

Running backs

Dupree Rucker, William Monroe

The senior was the Northwestern District Class 3 and Region 3B offensive player of the year for the Greene Dragons. He rushed for more than 200 yards in a game seven times this season and set the program’s new single-season rushing mark. Rucker also led the Greene Dragons to their first home playoff game in nearly 30 years.

Jaylen Alexander, Orange County

The senior capped a sensational career with his fourth straight 1,000-yard rushing season. Alexander ran for 1,524 yards and 20 touchdowns to rank second among Central Virginia running backs in 2019. He finished his high school career with 5,562 yards and 60 touchdowns and ranks among the top running backs in Central Virginia history.

Amani Woods, St. Anne’s-Belfield

The sophomore was an all-conference and all-state performer for a STAB team that reached its second straight VISFL 8-man state championship game. Woods rushed for a career-high 1,373 yards and 20 touchdowns to rank third among Central Virginia running backs.

Wide receivers

Montigo Moss, Fork Union 

Moss made the most of his only season at Fork Union Military Academy, leading the Blue Devils to a state playoff berth. The senior led the area with 52 receptions for 1,274 yards and 14 touchdowns and was a first team all-Prep League and all-state selection.

Nic Sanker, Covenant

The senior was one of the big-play targets in the passing game for Covenant this season. The 6-foot-5 receiver posted 34 catches for 1,001 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was a first-team all-conference and all-state performer.

Brice Wilson, Nelson County

Wilson was instant offense for Nelson County this season, especially in the passing game. The senior had 58 receptions for 804 yards and seven touchdowns as the Governors posted one of their best seasons in recent memory.

All-purpose

Jarett Hunter, Louisa County

The two-time Jefferson District Offensive Player of the Year was once again the driving force behind Louisa County’s run to a third straight Jefferson District title. The senior rushed for a team-high 1,092 yards and 19 touchdowns despite moving to quarterback late in the season. He also threw for 472 yards and six touchdowns at quarterback and caught seven passes for 103 yards and two more scores.

Offensive line

David Munoz, Louisa County

The senior served as the anchor on a Louisa County offensive line that helped the Lions average more than 440 yards of total offense this season. He was a first team all-district selection and also earned regional honors.

Walt Stribling, Fluvanna County

The senior offensive tackle was a dominant force on the edge for the Flucos as both a run and pass blocker. The East Carolina signee garnered all-district and all-region honors.

Griff Hollins, Louisa County

Hollins was a key force on the offensive line and made all the line calls in Coach Will Patrick’s complicated Lion-Wing attack. The senior center was a first team all-district performer and earned regional honors.

Colby McGhee, Orange County

McGhee set the tone up front for the Hornets’ offense, both in the running game and in pass protection. The senior was a first team all-district performer and also was recognized on the all-region team.

Jack Dickey, Blue Ridge

Dickey was a force in the middle for Blue Ridge’s offense this season. The Bridgewater College commit set the tone in the run game with 32 pancake blocks and was a first team all-conference and all-state performer for the Barons.

Second team

QB: Malachi Fields, Monticello

QB: Ben Locklear, Woodberry Forest

QB: Carter Shifflett, Western Albemarle

RB: V’Jon Hampton, Fork Union 

RB: Ebenezer McCarthy, Albemarle

RB: Austin Shifflett, Western Albemarle

RB: Robert Morgan IV, Louisa County

WR: Noah Robinson, Louisa County

WR: Iceysis Lewis, Blue Ridge

WR: Staley Wideman, Woodberry Forest

OL: Trent Lloyd, Monticello

OL: Jack Gareis, William Monroe

OL: Oscar Servellon, Woodberry Forest

OL Nicholas Lampro, Fork Union 

OL: Logan Yancey, Louisa County

OL: Aussie Joseph, Woodberry Forest

ATH: Kobe Edmonds, Fluvanna County

ATH: Kennan Carter, Blue Ridge 

ATH: Thomas Harry, St. Anne’s Belfield

ATH: Stacy Wideman, Woodberry Forest

ATH: Nic Reese, St. Anne’s-Belfield

ATH: Maliq Brown, Blue Ridge 

ATH: George Brown Jr., Nelson County

Honorable mention

Garrett Pitts, Orange County; Jireek Washington, Orange County, Jacob Mathews, Orange County; Breaker Mendenhall, Western Albemarle; Ben Life, Western Albemarle; Alex Washington, Louisa County; Xavien Hunter, Louisa County; Landon Wilson, Louisa County; Kalup Shelton, Louisa County; Austin Sims, Louisa County; Jacob King, Albemarle; Torry Green, Albemarle; Jared Knights, William Monroe; Logan Barbour, William Monroe; Felix Rodriguez, Nelson County; Wade Fox, Madison County; Jacob Sacra, Madison County; Isaiah Washington, Charlottesville; Isiah Dowell, Madison County; Cole Finley, Covenant; Michael Asher, Covenant; Alex Vangelopolous, Covenant; Donovan Baker, Woodberry Forest; Luke Blundin, Woodberry Forest; Gabe Decker, STAB; Nolan Bruton, STAB, Sophomore; Elijah Johnson, STAB; Luke Antesberger, STAB; Malachi Hill, Fluvanna County; Steve Zegbe, Fork Union; Alex Williams, Fork Union.

