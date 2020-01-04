First team
Quarterback
Jonas Sanker, Covenant
Sanker was nearly unstoppable as a dual-threat option this fall as he led Covenant to its second straight VISFL 8-man state championship. In his first season at quarterback, Sanker threw for 1,590 yards, 33 touchdowns and just two interceptions for the Eagles. The junior also rushed for 1,116 yards and 24 scores. He was the only player in Central Virginia to run and throw for 1,000 yards this season.
Running backs
Dupree Rucker, William Monroe
The senior was the Northwestern District Class 3 and Region 3B offensive player of the year for the Greene Dragons. He rushed for more than 200 yards in a game seven times this season and set the program’s new single-season rushing mark. Rucker also led the Greene Dragons to their first home playoff game in nearly 30 years.
Jaylen Alexander, Orange County
The senior capped a sensational career with his fourth straight 1,000-yard rushing season. Alexander ran for 1,524 yards and 20 touchdowns to rank second among Central Virginia running backs in 2019. He finished his high school career with 5,562 yards and 60 touchdowns and ranks among the top running backs in Central Virginia history.
Amani Woods, St. Anne’s-Belfield
The sophomore was an all-conference and all-state performer for a STAB team that reached its second straight VISFL 8-man state championship game. Woods rushed for a career-high 1,373 yards and 20 touchdowns to rank third among Central Virginia running backs.
Wide receivers
Montigo Moss, Fork Union
Moss made the most of his only season at Fork Union Military Academy, leading the Blue Devils to a state playoff berth. The senior led the area with 52 receptions for 1,274 yards and 14 touchdowns and was a first team all-Prep League and all-state selection.
Nic Sanker, Covenant
The senior was one of the big-play targets in the passing game for Covenant this season. The 6-foot-5 receiver posted 34 catches for 1,001 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was a first-team all-conference and all-state performer.
Brice Wilson, Nelson County
Wilson was instant offense for Nelson County this season, especially in the passing game. The senior had 58 receptions for 804 yards and seven touchdowns as the Governors posted one of their best seasons in recent memory.
All-purpose
Jarett Hunter, Louisa County
The two-time Jefferson District Offensive Player of the Year was once again the driving force behind Louisa County’s run to a third straight Jefferson District title. The senior rushed for a team-high 1,092 yards and 19 touchdowns despite moving to quarterback late in the season. He also threw for 472 yards and six touchdowns at quarterback and caught seven passes for 103 yards and two more scores.
Offensive line
David Munoz, Louisa County
The senior served as the anchor on a Louisa County offensive line that helped the Lions average more than 440 yards of total offense this season. He was a first team all-district selection and also earned regional honors.
Walt Stribling, Fluvanna County
The senior offensive tackle was a dominant force on the edge for the Flucos as both a run and pass blocker. The East Carolina signee garnered all-district and all-region honors.
Griff Hollins, Louisa County
Hollins was a key force on the offensive line and made all the line calls in Coach Will Patrick’s complicated Lion-Wing attack. The senior center was a first team all-district performer and earned regional honors.
Colby McGhee, Orange County
McGhee set the tone up front for the Hornets’ offense, both in the running game and in pass protection. The senior was a first team all-district performer and also was recognized on the all-region team.
Jack Dickey, Blue Ridge
Dickey was a force in the middle for Blue Ridge’s offense this season. The Bridgewater College commit set the tone in the run game with 32 pancake blocks and was a first team all-conference and all-state performer for the Barons.
Second team
QB: Malachi Fields, Monticello
QB: Ben Locklear, Woodberry Forest
QB: Carter Shifflett, Western Albemarle
RB: V’Jon Hampton, Fork Union
RB: Ebenezer McCarthy, Albemarle
RB: Austin Shifflett, Western Albemarle
RB: Robert Morgan IV, Louisa County
WR: Noah Robinson, Louisa County
WR: Iceysis Lewis, Blue Ridge
WR: Staley Wideman, Woodberry Forest
OL: Trent Lloyd, Monticello
OL: Jack Gareis, William Monroe
OL: Oscar Servellon, Woodberry Forest
OL Nicholas Lampro, Fork Union
OL: Logan Yancey, Louisa County
OL: Aussie Joseph, Woodberry Forest
ATH: Kobe Edmonds, Fluvanna County
ATH: Kennan Carter, Blue Ridge
ATH: Thomas Harry, St. Anne’s Belfield
ATH: Stacy Wideman, Woodberry Forest
ATH: Nic Reese, St. Anne’s-Belfield
ATH: Maliq Brown, Blue Ridge
ATH: George Brown Jr., Nelson County
Honorable mention
Garrett Pitts, Orange County; Jireek Washington, Orange County, Jacob Mathews, Orange County; Breaker Mendenhall, Western Albemarle; Ben Life, Western Albemarle; Alex Washington, Louisa County; Xavien Hunter, Louisa County; Landon Wilson, Louisa County; Kalup Shelton, Louisa County; Austin Sims, Louisa County; Jacob King, Albemarle; Torry Green, Albemarle; Jared Knights, William Monroe; Logan Barbour, William Monroe; Felix Rodriguez, Nelson County; Wade Fox, Madison County; Jacob Sacra, Madison County; Isaiah Washington, Charlottesville; Isiah Dowell, Madison County; Cole Finley, Covenant; Michael Asher, Covenant; Alex Vangelopolous, Covenant; Donovan Baker, Woodberry Forest; Luke Blundin, Woodberry Forest; Gabe Decker, STAB; Nolan Bruton, STAB, Sophomore; Elijah Johnson, STAB; Luke Antesberger, STAB; Malachi Hill, Fluvanna County; Steve Zegbe, Fork Union; Alex Williams, Fork Union.
