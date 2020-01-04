Kicker
Yousof Algburi, Albemarle
The senior was the most accurate kicker in Central Virginia this fall. A first team all-district selection, Algburi booted a 29-yard field goal as time expired to beat Fluvanna County to mark his third straight season with a game-winning kick.
Punter
Jack Culbreath, Monticello
The senior had another impressive season on special teams for Monticello this fall. Culbreath averaged 34.5 yards per punt was a first team all-district and all-region performer.
Punt returner
Noah Robinson, Louisa County
The senior standout missed part of the season with an injured leg, but didn’t miss a beat when he returned. Robinson was electric with the ball in his hands and proved it every time a ball was kicked to him as he was a first team all-district performer for the second year in a row.
Kick returner
Malachi Fields, Monticello
Fields averaged more than 30 yards a return on kickoff returns and scored a pair of touchdowns to lead Monticello. The junior playmaker was a first team all-district performer and all-region selection.
