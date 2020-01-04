Robinson

Louisa’s Noah Robinson (4) makes a long run in front of Western Albemarle’s Will Mitchell (82) and Louisa’s Jarett Hunter (1).

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS

Kicker

Yousof Algburi, Albemarle

The senior was the most accurate kicker in Central Virginia this fall. A first team all-district selection, Algburi booted a 29-yard field goal as time expired to beat Fluvanna County to mark his third straight season with a game-winning kick.

Punter

Jack Culbreath, Monticello

The senior had another impressive season on special teams for Monticello this fall. Culbreath averaged 34.5 yards per punt was a first team all-district and all-region performer.

Punt returner

Noah Robinson, Louisa County

The senior standout missed part of the season with an injured leg, but didn’t miss a beat when he returned. Robinson was electric with the ball in his hands and proved it every time a ball was kicked to him as he was a first team all-district performer for the second year in a row.

Kick returner

Malachi Fields, Monticello

Fields averaged more than 30 yards a return on kickoff returns and scored a pair of touchdowns to lead Monticello. The junior playmaker was a first team all-district performer and all-region selection.

