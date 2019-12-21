20191012_cdp_sports_albemarleinvitational69.JPG

Western's Kate Ratcliffe and Sterling Hull race to the finish line during the Albemarle Invitational at Panorama Farms.

 ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS

1t. Albemarle: 3rd at 5A State Champs, 20:04 avg.

1t. Western Albemarle: 3A State Runner-Ups, 19:37 avg.

3. Louisa: 9th at 4A State Champs, 21:04 avg.

4. Fluvanna: Did not compete in state meet. 

5. Madison: 3rd at 2A State Champs, 21:27 avg.

