The 2019 All Central Virginia girls cross country team. Top (left to right): Abby Patterson, Alayna Campbell, Abby Murphy, Meme Zarzyski, Evelyn Anderson, Jenna Stutzman, Kate Ratecliffe, Sterling Hull, Penelope Tingley. Bottom (left to right): Emily Smeds, Kennedy Harris, Madeline Kronebusch, Arianna DeBoer, Hanna Buyton, Olivia St Amand, Jackie Neilon, Caroline Jones, Kika Van der Pluijm.

1. Arianna DeBoer (Albemarle, Jr.): 18:44 at 5A State Champs

2. Cierra Caicedo (Louisa, Sr.): 19:00 at 4A State Champs

3. Jenna Stutzman (Western, So.): 3A State Runner-Up in 18:46

4. Sterling Hull (Western, Sr.): 18:55 at 3A State Champs

5. Penelope Tingley (Charlottesville, So.): 18:51 at 3A State Champs

6. Kate Ratcliffe (Western, Jr.): 19:14 at 3A State Champs

7. Emily Smeds (Fluvanna, Jr.): 19:22 at 3A State Champs

8. Meme Zarzyski (Albemarle, Sr.): 20:07 at 5A State Champs

9. Olivia St. Amand (Albemarle, Fr.): 20:23 at 5A State Champs

10. Abby Murphy (Albemarle, Jr.): 20:31 at 5A State Champs

11. Hanna Guyton (Albemarle, Fr.): 20:38 at 5A State Champs

12. Jackie Neilon (Western, Fr.): 20:28 at 3A State Champs

13. Evelyn Anderson (Orange, Fr.): 20:42 at 4A State Champs

14. Kika Van der Pluijm (Charlottesville, Sr.): 21:11 at Region 3C

15t. Alayna Campbell (Louisa, Sr.): 20:54 at 4A State Champs

15t. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Fr.): 21:12 at 4A State Champs

15t. Madeline Kronebusch (Albemarle, Jr.): 21:52 at 5A State Champs

15t. Abby Patterson (Madison, So.): 20:35 at 2A State Champs

15t. Caroline Jones (Western, Jr.): 20:40 at 3A State Champs

