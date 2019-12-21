1. Arianna DeBoer (Albemarle, Jr.): 18:44 at 5A State Champs
2. Cierra Caicedo (Louisa, Sr.): 19:00 at 4A State Champs
3. Jenna Stutzman (Western, So.): 3A State Runner-Up in 18:46
4. Sterling Hull (Western, Sr.): 18:55 at 3A State Champs
5. Penelope Tingley (Charlottesville, So.): 18:51 at 3A State Champs
6. Kate Ratcliffe (Western, Jr.): 19:14 at 3A State Champs
7. Emily Smeds (Fluvanna, Jr.): 19:22 at 3A State Champs
8. Meme Zarzyski (Albemarle, Sr.): 20:07 at 5A State Champs
9. Olivia St. Amand (Albemarle, Fr.): 20:23 at 5A State Champs
10. Abby Murphy (Albemarle, Jr.): 20:31 at 5A State Champs
11. Hanna Guyton (Albemarle, Fr.): 20:38 at 5A State Champs
12. Jackie Neilon (Western, Fr.): 20:28 at 3A State Champs
13. Evelyn Anderson (Orange, Fr.): 20:42 at 4A State Champs
14. Kika Van der Pluijm (Charlottesville, Sr.): 21:11 at Region 3C
15t. Alayna Campbell (Louisa, Sr.): 20:54 at 4A State Champs
15t. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Fr.): 21:12 at 4A State Champs
15t. Madeline Kronebusch (Albemarle, Jr.): 21:52 at 5A State Champs
15t. Abby Patterson (Madison, So.): 20:35 at 2A State Champs
15t. Caroline Jones (Western, Jr.): 20:40 at 3A State Champs
