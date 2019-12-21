The 2019 All Central Virginia girls cross country team. Top (left to right): Abby Patterson, Alayna Campbell, Abby Murphy, Meme Zarzyski, Evelyn Anderson, Jenna Stutzman, Kate Ratecliffe, Sterling Hull, Penelope Tingley. Bottom (left to right): Emily Smeds, Kennedy Harris, Madeline Kronebusch, Arianna DeBoer, Hanna Buyton, Olivia St Amand, Jackie Neilon, Caroline Jones, Kika Van der Pluijm.