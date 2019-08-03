Player of the Year
Claire Schotta, junior, St. Anne’s-Belfield
St. Anne’s-Belfield assistant coach John Blake calls Schotta the most complete player not only on the Saints’ roster, but in all of Central Virginia. The junior attack scored 36 goals and tallied 30 assists for a young Saints squad. She was dominant in possession, finishing with a team-high 72 draw controls. She was an all-conference and all-state selection and was the lone girls lacrosse player in Central Virginia to secure All-American honors.
Coach of the Year
Dana Boyle, Western Albemarle
Boyle continues to build something special for Western Albemarle’s girls lacrosse program. The Warriors reached the regional playoffs and secured the program's second Class 4 state championship berth in the past four years. Western Albemarle defeated Salem and Hidden Valley in the state playoffs before eventually falling to Dominion in the championship game.
First team
Attack
Catherine Carden, St. Anne’s-Belfield
Carden was a model of consistency for the Saints this season. The senior attack registered a team-high 51 goals and teamed with Schotta to form one of the top goal-scoring tandems in Central Virginia. She was a first team all-conference selection.
Ari Archer, Covenant
Archer was an offensive dynamo for the Covenant girls lacrosse team this spring. The senior attack led the team in scoring for the second year in a row and was named a VISAA Division II first team all-state performer.
Kelsey Myers, Albemarle
Myers was the focal point of the attack for a young Albemarle team this spring. The senior posted 27 goals on 46 shots and tallied four assists in her final season. Defensively, she registered 12 ground balls, four forced turnovers and 23 draw controls to garner VHSL Class 5 second team all-state honors.
Meghan Walin, Monticello
Walin was another key offensive performer for Monticello this spring. The senior standout registered 33 goals, including the overtime game-winner against Rockbridge early in the season. She also added two assists and was named a Class 4 second team all-state performer.
Mattie Shearer, Western Albemarle
Shearer was the straw that stirred the drink for Western Albemarle. The sophomore led the team in goals and was among the leaders in assists. She was also a powerhouse on draw controls. Shearer was a VHSL Class 4 second team all-state performer.
Midfielders
Caleigh Smith, Monticello
Smith was the top scoring threat for Monticello’s girls lacrosse team this spring. The junior midfielder scored an area-high 87 goals and added 38 assists to finish with a career-best 125 points on the season. She was a VHSL Class 4 first team all-state selection.
Josie Mallory, Monticello
Mallory was a perfect offensive running mate to Smith for Monticello’s girls lacrosse team this spring. The senior tallied 50 goals, including several timely tallies in the postseason, and added five assists. She was a Class 4 second team all-state performer. Mallory will play collegiately at Howard.
Kate Elam, St. Anne’s-Belfield
Elam was another offensive dynamo for St. Anne’s-Belfield this spring. The junior’s speed and instincts in the scoring zone proved tough to tame. She ranked second on the team in scoring with 42 goals. Elam was a first team all-conference performer.
Addi Foster, St. Anne’s-Belfield
Foster emerged as one of the bright young stars for the Saints this spring. The eighth-grader ranked third on the team with 34 goals and 15 assists for St. Anne’s-Belfield. In addition, she finished second in draw controls with 50.
Megan McGlothlin, Covenant
McGlothlin was the heart and soul for Covenant’s girls lacrosse team this fall. The senior defender turned in a dominating performance on the back line for the Eagles. She was a VISAA Division II second team all state performer.
Defense
Bridget Pinnata, Albemarle
Pinnata was a defensive stalwart in the final third this season for the Patriots. The senior collected 13 ground balls, forced 10 turnovers, posted 12 draw controls and had a pair of knockdowns for Albemarle. She pitched in offensively with four goals and an assist. Pinnata was a VHSL Class 5 second team all-state performer.
Dasha Kinlaw, Monticello
Kinlaw had a breakout season defensively for the Mustangs. She was the focal point of the Monticello defense that was one of the top units in the Jefferson District. She was a VHSL Class 4 first team all-state performer.
Tara Meissner, Monticello
Meissner registered 21 ground balls and was very effective in different formations. Offensively, she pitched in two goals and two assists. Meissner was a VHSL Class 4 first team all-state performer.
Becca Nordt, Monticello
Nordt was a fixture on the back end for the Mustangs this spring as the team captured a regional championship. The senior standout was an all-district and all-region selection and was a valuable veteran to make things easier on a first-year goalkeeper.
Katie Define, St. Anne's-Belfield
Define was a big-time performer for a young St. Anne’s-Belfield defense this spring. The senior defender was considered “the glue” of the unit on the back end and the Saints coaching staff considered here one of the top players in the area.
Goalkeeper
Kate Thomas, Western Albemarle
Thomas was a steady and trusted force in goal for Western Albemarle this season. The senior carried the team in postseason play with a couple of high-profile performances and was named Region 4B Player of the year and was a Class 4 second-team, all-state performer.
Second team
Attack
» Libby Carbo, Western Albemarle
» Reid Ferguson, Western Albemarle
» Kendall Smith, Monticello
» Ella Dofflemeyer, Albemarle
» Anna Murray, Albemarle
» Maya Block, Charlottesville
Midfield
» Alison Swartout, Monticello
» Anna Kreienbaum, Western Albemarle
» Erica Repich, Western Albemarle
» Leigh Young, Albemarle
» Piper Guiffre, Charlottesville
Defense
» Annie Meenan, Western Albemarle
» Maggie Eastlack, St. Anne’s-Belfield
» Melissa McGlothlin, Covenant
Goalkeeper
» Sarah Frances Krebs, Monticello