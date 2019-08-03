Player of the Year
Katrine Berg, senior, Western Albemarle
Berg was nothing short of phenomenal for the Western Albemarle girls soccer team this spring. The senior forward scored a career-high 30 goals, including six hat tricks, and added five assists to lead the Warriors to their third straight state championship. She was named VHSL Class 3 State Player of the Year. Berg will play collegiately at Hobart College.
Coach of the Year
Amy Sherrill, Albemarle
This spring was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Albemarle girls soccer team following losses to graduation and a knee injury to a key player prior to the start of the season. Sherrill didn’t buy those excuses and guided the Patriots to their second Class 5 state championship in three years.
First team
Forward
Julia Berg, Western Albemarle
Berg was another key cog in the Western Albemarle offensive machine. The senior forward finished with nine goals and five assists and had great chemistry as a playmaker with her twin sister, Katrine. She was a VHSL Class 3 first team all-state selection and will play collegiately at Hobart College.
Kayla Burton, Monticello
The senior forward turned in a magical season for Monticello this spring. Burton scored a team-high 29 goals, including the game-winner during the Mustangs’ 1-0 victory over Western Albemarle in the Region 3C championship game. She was a VHSL Class 3 first team all-state selection.
Kora Jillions, Albemarle
Jillions was instant offense for Albemarle team this spring. The sophomore forward posted a career-high 20 goals and added six assists to lead the Patriots. She was a VHSL Class 5 second team all-state selection.
Sydney Dombrovskis, William Monroe
Dombrovskis emerged as one of the top young goal scorers in Central Virginia this spring. The sophomore striker eclipsed the 20-goal mark en route to leading the Greene Dragons to the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals. She was a second team all-state performer.
Madeline St. Amand, Albemarle
Sherrill dubbed St. Amand “Mad Dog” this season for her relentless pursuit of the ball, especially around the net. She proved worthy of the nickname with 18 goals and a team-high 20 assists in her first varsity season.
Midfield
Ellie Cox, Western Albemarle
Cox was a vital two-way performer for Western Albemarle this spring. Offensively, the sophomore tallied five goals and three assists. Defensively, she was responsible for shutting down the opposition's top scorers. She was a VHSL Class 3 first team all-state selection.
Cami Hoke, Monticello
Hoke was a unique playmaker for Monticello this spring. The senior showed great poise with the ball at her feet and led the team in assists as the Mustangs reached the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals. She was a first team all-state performer.
Cristina Valladares, Fluvanna County
Valladares stormed onto the Central Virginia soccer scene this spring with a standout season for Fluvanna County. She was one of the Flucos’ top offensive targets, ranking among the team leaders in goals and assists and was a VHSL Class 3 first team all-state performer.
Savannah Alexander, Albemarle
Alexander was the calming force in the midfield this season for Albemarle following the season-ending injury of Makinna Winterton. The junior scored 11 goals and added nine assists for the Patriots and was a VHSL Class 5 first team all-state performer.
Cordelia O’Connell, Western Albemarle
O’Connell developed into a potential star in the midfield for Western Albemarle. The sophomore tallied three goals and an assist and was constantly around the ball in every game. She was a VHSL Class 3 second team all-state selection.
Defense
Megan Schantz, Albemarle
Schantz was an absolute force defensively for a very young, but talented Albemarle squad. Not only was she a shutdown defender, she also converted a couple of clutch penalty kick opportunities to help lead the Patriots to a state title. She was a VHSL Class 5 first team all-state performer.
Kate DeJong, Western Albemarle
DeJong was a difference-maker on the back end for Western Albemarle. The senior had the speed to run with any forward and was tough to get around. She finished with three goals, including one in the state championship game, and an assist. She was a VHSL Class 3 first team all-state performer.
Macy Drumheller, Monticello
Drumheller developed into one of the top defensive specialists in Central Virginia this spring. The sophomore was the focal point of a Mustangs defense that was one of the top units in the Jefferson District. She was a VHSL Class 3 first team all-state performer.
Stacey Calderon-Castillo, William Monroe
Calderon-Castillo was the anchor on the backline for William Monroe during its run to the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals. The senior defender was a vocal leader and made sure that her teammates were aligned properly. She was a VHSL Class 3 second team all-state performer.
Mackenzie Scheel, Monticello
Scheel was nothing short of sensational defensively for Monticello this spring. The sophomore sensation was almost always in the right place and gave plenty of structure and support for her teammates. She was a VHSL Class 3 second team all-state performer.
Goalkeeper
Jaya Daniel, Albemarle
Daniel assumed the role between the posts for Albemarle and flourished all spring. The sophomore surrendered just seven goals all season and posted 14 clean sheets. She was a VHSL Class 5 second team all-state performer.
Second team
Forward
» Maddie Packer, Charlottesville
» Stella Maton, Covenant
» Kymora Johnson, St. Anne’s-Belfield
» Kianna Johnson, Miller
» Kayleigh Long, Western Albemarle
Midfield
» Kaitlyn Lehnert, Charlottesville
» Anna Baker, William Monroe
» Makenna Santinga, Madison County
» Kaitlyn Craddock, Monticello
» Molly Gobble, Western Albemarle
Defense
» Gia Woodfolk, St. Anne’s-Belfield
» Chloe Mitchell, Covenant
» Claire McCartney, Covenant
» Ellie Plantz, Western Albemarle
» Liz Yow, Albemarle
Goalkeeper
» Bailey Wood, Western Albemarle