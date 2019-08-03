Player of the Year
Julia Berg, senior, Western Albemarle
Berg took home a pair of first-place trophies and guided Western Albemarle to its third straight Class 3 indoor track and field state championship in February. The senior repeated as champion in the 1,000 meters with a time of 3 minutes, 7.35 seconds. She also ran the third leg of the state champion 4x800-meter relay (9:56.82) to finish her career with two more state titles.
Coach of the Year
Marie Whitten, Western Albemarle
Whitten continued to mold Western Albemarle’s girls track program into a dynamo with a pair of impressive performances this school year. In February, she guided the Warriors to a third straight Class 3 state indoor title in Salem. Four months later, Western Albemarle’s girls team placed second at the state outdoor track and field championships at Liberty University.
First team
Sterling Hull, Western Albemarle
Hull was a consistent performer for the Warriors during the outdoor and indoor season. The junior earned runner-up honors in the 1,600 (5:14.89) and was part of the state champion 4x800-meter relay team (9:39.67) during outdoor season. She was also third in the 1,000 (3:13.20) and the 1,600 (5:24.15) at the state indoor meet.
Jordyn Clark, St. Anne’s-Belfield
Clark captured state gold in the shot put with a season-best throw of 37 feet, 4¾ inches to set the standard for the Saints at the VISAA state championships in Richmond. She also finished 10th in the discus with a throw of 70-9.
Hallie Reese, Covenant
Reese was a force in the field events for Covenant this spring during the VISAA state championship meet. The senior placed second in the discus (98-7) and was third in the shot put (33-10 ½) to garner all-state honors. During the indoor season, she won the state title in the shot put (35-4). She will compete collegiately next year at JMU.
Katrine Berg, Western Albemarle
Berg was a multipurpose star for Western Albemarle in soccer and track and field. She finished second in the 500 (1:19.05), fifth in the triple jump (35-0 1/4) and fifth in the long jump (16-4) at the state indoor track meet.
Kate DeJong, Western Albemarle
Like Berg, DeJong, excelled as a two-sport athlete during her career on the pitch and on the track with the Warriors. She finished third in the triple jump (35-5) and fifth in the 55-meter hurdles (8.82) to earn all-state honors in both events at the indoor track and field championships.
Celia Agee, Louisa County
Agee finished second at the Class 4 state indoor track meet in the pole vault with a leap of 12-0. She followed that up with a third-place finish at the state outdoor track meet at Liberty with the same distance. She will compete in the pole vault next year at Appalachian State.
Arianna DeBoer, Albemarle
DeBoer turned in all-state performances for Albemarle during the Class 5 state indoor and outdoor track meets. The sophomore finished second in the 3,200 (11:30.51) at the indoor meet and finished fourth in the same event at the outdoor championships (11:15.08).
Elynore Zarzyski, Albemarle
Zarzyski finished fourth in the 1,600 (5:21.99) during the VHSL Class 5 state indoor track and field meet for Albemarle this past winter and followed that up with an eighth-place effort in the same event (515.20) at the outdoor state meet to pick up all-state honors in both.
Amina Wilson, Fluvanna County
Wilson turned in Fluvanna County’s top performance at the Class 3 indoor track championships with a second-place finish in the pole vault (10-0). She placed fourth in the same event at the outdoor state championships with the same mark.
Emily Smeds, Fluvanna County
Smeds earned all-state honors in two events for Fluvanna County during the VHSL Class 3 indoor track and field meet. The sophomore finished third in the 3,200 meters (12:03.70) and was eighth in the 1,600 meters (5:36.97).
Ashlee Pieno, Fluvanna County
Pieno was another consistent contributor for Fluvanna County this season. The senior finished fourth in the Class 3 state indoor track meet in the pole vault (10-0). She was also fifth in the pole vault at the state meet (9-6).
Tulai Raine, St. Anne’s-Belfield
Raine turned in an all-state performance for St. Anne’s-Belfield during the VISSAA state outdoor track meet. The senior finished third in the 800 (2:23.26).
Ella Dalton, Covenant
Dalton was a three-time all-state performer for Covenant this spring at the VISAA outdoor track championships. The junior finished third in the 1,600 (5:28.50) and the 3,200 (12:10.69) and was fourth in the 800 (2:28.52).
Lilly Linneweber, Monticello
Linneweber garnered all-state honors during the indoor and outdoor season for the Monticello track team. The sophomore finished second in the 3,200 (11:59.31) at the indoor state meet. She followed that up with a sixth-place effort in the same event (11:54.59) during outdoor season.
Jasmine Tompkins, Orange County
Tompkins represented Orange County on the VHSL Class 5 all-state track team during the indoor and outdoor season. The senior finished sixth in the shot put (38-1½) during the state indoor track meet and was sixth during the outdoor meet with the same distance.
Maeci Frank, Western Albemarle
Frank placed third in the 800 (2:22.20) during the VHSL Class 3 track and field championships to pick up all-state honors for Western Albemarle.