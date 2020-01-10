Prep golf

Fluvanna County’s Killian Donnelly (from left), Charlottesville’s Preston Burton and Albemarle’s Vivian Hui each earned on a spot on the 2019 All Central Virginia golf team.

First team

Zane Moore, Louisa County

Moore carded a 70 in the final Jefferson District match of the season to secure a share of district player of the year honors. The senior capped the season in strong fashion when he posted a 1-under-par 71 during the VHSL Class 4 state tournament to finish sixth in the state.

Brian O’Dea, Western Albemarle

O’Dea continued to build on his reputation as one of the top performers in Central Virginia. The junior was a first-team all-district performer for the second season in a row after posting a scoring average of 75.7. He also delivered on the biggest stage, posting a 3-over-par 75 to finish eighth at the VHSL Class 3 state tournament.

Preston Burton, Charlottesville

Bruton made an instant impact for Charlottesville’s golf team in his first varsity campaign. The freshman immediately assumed the role as the Black Knights’ top golfer and finished the regular season with the best scoring average to share district player of the year honors with Moore.

Killian Donnelly, Fluvanna County

Donnelly emerged as one of the top young golfers in the area during an impressive season for Fluvanna County. The freshman regularly posted scores in the 70s, including a 2-over-par 74 at the Class 3 state tournament to become the first player in program history to garner all-state honors.

Vivian Hui, Albemarle

Hui joined the tradition of top golfers in Albemarle history with a sensational campaign in her first varsity season for the Patriots. The freshman earned a spot in the Top 3 of the Patriots’ lineup and was a first-team all-district performer. She shot a team-best 80 at the Class 5 state tournament.

Luke Vance, Western Albemarle

Vance was a catalyst for Western Albemarle’s golf team during its run to the Jefferson District championship. The sophomore was a consistent No. 2 performer for the Warriors and posted a scoring average of 77.8 to lead his team to a third-place performance at the VHSL Class 3 state tournament.

Grant Woodson, William Monroe

Woodson was the anchor of a William Monroe team that earned runner-up honors in the Northwestern District Class 3 and in Region 3B. A first team all-district performer, he shot a team-best 75 at the regional tournament.

Second team

Mia Lang, Albemarle

Shane Coleman, William Monroe

Robert Brozey, Albemarle

John Bond, Western Albemarle

Will Johnson, Orange County

Zach Redifer, Orange County

Jack Kelly, Albemarle

Luke Jarrell, Orange County

Hunter Shifflett, William Monroe

