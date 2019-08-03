Player of the Year
Emily Seale, junior, Madison County
Seale continued the tradition of dominant softball players at Madison County. The junior was named Bull Run District and Region 2B Player of the Year after leading the Mountaineers to their second state tournament finals berth in three years. In the circle, she posted a 15-1 record and struck out 164 batters in 115.1 innings to garner VHSL Class 2 first team all-state honors.
Coach of the Year
Jesse Yowell, Madison County
Yowell has built quite a winning tradition during his coaching career at Madison County. The veteran coach has guided the Mountaineers to state tournament berths in each of the past three seasons, including two state finals appearances. Madison County won the 2017 VHSL Class 2 state championship and took home runner-up honors this spring.
First team
Pitchers
Hannah Meadows, Orange County
Meadows was a force in the circle this season for the Orange County softball team. She led the Hornets in innings pitched and strikeouts as her team reached the regional tournament. Meadows was named a first team all-Region 5D performer.
Emily Morris, Monticello
Morris was a force in the circle and at the plate for the Mustangs. The junior led the team in innings pitched and strikeouts and gave her team a chance to win every time out. At the plate, she was a table-setter at the top of the lineup. Morris was an honorable mention all-region performer.
Hailie Lamb, William Monroe
Lamb developed into a strong option in the circle for William Monroe this spring. In her first full season as the team’s ace, the junior showed great poise and led the team in strikeouts and earned runs allowed. She was a second team all-Region 3B performer.
Catcher
Cassie Smith, Madison County
Smith was a force behind the plate and at the dish for the Mountaineers. Offensively, the junior showcased great production at the top of the lineup and was one of the team’s top run producers. Defensively, she was sound and did a great job of shutting down the running game.
Hayley Shifflett, Monticello
Shifflett was the anchor of the lineup for a young, but exciting Monticello softball team. The sophomore was among the team leaders in hits and runs batted in for a Mustangs team that reached the regional playoffs. She was a second team all-Region 3C performer.
Maya Woolford, William Monroe
Woolford looked right at home behind the dish for William Monroe this season. The freshman was one of the top defensive catchers in Central Virginia and also showcased some pop as the team’s clean-up hitter for part of the season
First base
Emma Pickett, William Monroe
Pickett showed great versatility this season as she started at pitcher and first base for the Greene Dragons. She started a number of games in the circle and served as a closer and led the team in home runs. A first team all-Region 3B selection, Pickett will play collegiately at Virginia Wesleyan.
Second base
Bailey Smith, Madison County
Smith spent her first two years at Madison County at first base, but moved to second this season to fill a void left by Hannah Johnson’s injury. The junior didn’t miss a beat as she made the tough defensive plays look routine. She also produced in key moments at the plate, delivering an eighth-inning walk-off home run against Buffalo Gap in the regional semifinals.
Kierstyn Zimmerman, Monticello
Zimmerman had a breakout season in her final campaign with Monticello. The senior second baseman was among the team leaders in hits and RBI and lifted the Mustangs to a come-from-behind win over William Monroe. She was an honorable mention Region 3C performer.
Shortstop
Jessica Ford, William Monroe
Ford capped off a terrific career at William Monroe with another impressive season for the Greene Dragons. The senior led the team in runs scored and was one of the top run producers. She was a VHSL Class 3 second team all-state performer. She will play collegiately at JMU.
Sabrina Shisbey, Albemarle
Shisbey was the unquestioned leader of an Albemarle team that continued to show progress. The senior shortstop led the team in every hitting category and was a steady force defensively. She was an all-Region 5D first-team performer for the Patriots.
Kendall Gordon, Monticello
Gordon emerged as one of the team leaders for the Monticello softball team. She provided steady defense up the middle for the Mustangs and was a streaky hitter at the plate. Gordon was a Region 3C honorable mention performer.
Third base
Logyn Estes, Madison County
Estes capped off a banner career at Madison County with another productive season. She split time between third base and pitcher and was elite at both positions. She was among the team leaders in hits and RBI and was a key cog in the team’s state tournament run. A first team all-district and all-region performer, Estes will play collegiately at East Carolina.
Kaitlyn Napier, William Monroe
Napier looked right at home at the varsity level this spring for William Monroe. The sophomore was sound defensively at third base and made the routine plays look easy. She also turned a solid season at the plate. She was a Region 3B first-team selection.
Shianna Harris, Monticello
Harris was a fixture at the hot corner this season for Monticello. The senior standout provided depth throughout the lineup with her timely hitting and was stout defensively. She was a Region 3C honorable mention performer.
Outfield
Sophie Adams, Madison County
Adams was one of the top bats in the middle of the Madison County lineup. The senior belted a pair of home runs, drove in 25 runs and scored 15 more. She finished the season with a .378 average and stole seven bases. Adams was a VHSL Class 2 second team all-state performer.
Lacey Beale, William Monroe
Beale was a spark plug for William Monroe this season. Whether it was using her speed to get on base and put runs on the board or making big catches in the outfield, Beale was a catalyst for the Greene Dragons. A Region 3B first-team performer, she will play collegiately at Norfolk State.
Samantha Ferguson, Orange County
Ferguson was developed into an outstanding outfielder for the Hornets. The junior standout was a force defensively in center field and also delivered some timely hits throughout the season. She was a Region 5D first-team performer.
Catera Marsh, Fluvanna County
Marsh has built a reputation as one of the top outfielders in Central Virginia. The junior standout was among Fluvanna County’s top offensive producers this season in terms of hits and runs scored. She was a Region 3C second-team performer.
Designated Player
Logan Friesen, Albemarle
Friesen continued her role as one of the leaders of a young, but improving Albemarle softball team. The senior was an offensive force for the Patriots, ranking among the team leaders in hits, runs batted in and runs scored. She was a Region 5D second-team performer.
Savannah Meade, William Monroe
Meade was another talented offensive performer in the William Monroe lineup this season. The freshman designated player had numerous clutch hits for the Greene Dragons and was a Region 3B first-team performer.