First team
Adalee Lynch, Albemarle
Lynch capped her time at Albemarle with a career season. The senior led the team in kills (346) and ranked second in digs (209) in her first season as a full-rotation player. She was a force from the service line, finishing with 146 service points and 35 aces. Lynch also tallied a .312 hitting percentage and 16 blocks. She has verbally committed to play volleyball at Johns Hopkins.
Abi Tanner, Madison County
Tanner continued to be the leader at the net for a Madison County team that reached the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals for the second consecutive season. The senior led the team with 276 kills and had a robust .426 hitting percentage. An all-around performer, she posted 280 digs and 57 blocks and was a first team all-district and Region 2B performer and was a second team all-state selection.
Sarah Rhea, Western Albemarle
Rhea has been a consistent all-around performer for Western Albemarle during her time with the program. The senior outside hitter posted 192 kills and a hitting percentage of .379. In addition, she posted 219 digs and 22.5 blocks. At the service line, Rhea registered 191 service points and 64 aces as a first team all-district performer.
Maya Winterhoff, Albemarle
Winterhoff developed into one of the top middle blockers in the Jefferson District with another sensational season. The sophomore ranked second on the team with 265 kills and had a team-best .383 hitting percentage and 64.5 blocks. She also posted 177 service points and was a first team all-district and all-region performer.
Caity Driver, Western Albemarle
Driver was a fixture at the net for Western Albemarle. The senior middle hitter led the team with 201 kills to go along with a .450 hitting percentage and 60.5 blocks for the Warriors. She also was a difference-maker from the service line, finishing with 119 points and 24 aces. Driver was a first team all-district performer and has verbally committed to play at Christopher Newport.
Maggie Butters, Madison County
Butters teamed with Tanner to form one of the top front lines in the Bull Run District this season. The senior middle hitter posted 224 kills and added 32 blocks to form a perfect 1-2 punch with her teammate at the net. In addition, she contributed 199 digs and 48 aces for the Mountaineers as she earned all-district and regional honors.
Libero
Amber Parker, Western Albemarle
Parker was a defensive stalwart for Western Albemarle this season and was a key cog in running the team’s offense as well. The junior posted a team-high 313 digs and added 32 assists for a solid Warriors team. At the service line, she registered 186 service points and 58 aces to garner all-district, all-region and VHSL Class 3 all-state honors.
Second team
Olivia Turner, Albemarle
McKenzie Moore, Fluvanna County
Adaire Burnsed, Monticello
Faith Shields, Fluvanna County
Lindsay McDaniel, Madison County
Katie Carter, Western Albemarle
Keira Roach, Albemarle
Libero: Maggie Weber, Albemarle
Honorable mention
Anabelle Townsend, Albemarle; Kylie Robinson, Louisa County; Sophia Denby, Fluvanna County; Olivia Davis, Monticello; Carrie Devine, Monticello; Emma McGehee, Louisa County; Jenni Pugh, Orange County; Evonne Stafford, Fluvanna County; Brooke Chavez, Western Albemarle.
