Amid COVID19 pandemic, former Orange County kicker Kris Hooper continues to chase his NFL dream

It’s been nearly eight months since Kris Hooper took his final collegiate kick for the College of William & Mary.
The former Orange County High School standout had begun preparing to continue his career professionally before the COVID-19 pandemic put those dreams in limbo.
“After the season, I took two weeks off to allow my body to recover," Hooper said, "and by the time that two weeks were up, I was itching to get back on the field and hit a ball.”
Hooper started training during winter break and worked with William & Mary strength and conditioning coach Keir Wenham-Flatt, who developed programs to help prepare him to participate in the school’s annual pro day on March 16.
In preparation for pro day, Hooper worked out with his kicking coach, Dan Orner, who kicked in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings and had a standout collegiate career at North Carolina, and had two great workouts with him.
“Dan has been instrumental in me becoming more process oriented and refining my fundamentals,” Hooper said. “His coaching has really helped me pinpoint and eliminate bad habits and overall, developed me into an NFL-caliber kicker.”
But Hooper never got a chance to show his talents in front of pro scouts.
Like most college football programs, William & Mary's pro day was canceled as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the country.
While Hooper realized his chances of being selected in April’s NFL Draft were unlikely, missing out on opportunities to be seen by coaches and evaluators hurt him and a number of other football players hoping to secure invites to NFL minicamps
“Heading into the draft, I honestly had no expectation of being drafted,” Hooper said. “That just wasn’t my reality. All I was hoping for was in the weeks prior to and the days following the draft, that I would get a phone call from a team expressing some sort of interest in me. But without the opportunity to showcase my abilities at pro day, I knew it was going to be tough.”
Hooper said his hope of kicking in the NFL has fluctuated over the years. Former W&M assistant coach Kevin Rogers, who also coached Brett Favre with the Minnesota Vikings, was one of Hooper's biggest supporters and told him he had “what it takes” to kick in the NFL.
“As the years went on, I believed I had the intangibles in terms of leg strength and height I get on my kicks, but something just hadn’t been clicking,” Hooper said. “There were some things I needed to change technically; I just didn’t know how to get it done. All of that being said, the NFL just hadn’t really been a part of my drive.”
That all changed last summer, when Hooper took part in Orner’s camp.
Hooper said the coaches were impressed with his ability and arranged a 1-on-1 session with him the following week to help him refine his technique.
Orner praised Hooper for the explosiveness in his leg and believed Hooper had a real shot to impress coaches. Those words of encouragement resonated with Hooper, who appreciated Orner's straight-forward feedback.
“From that point on, I was on a new mission,” Hooper said. “It was different coming from someone who was judging me entirely based on my ability and I could tell he was someone who was going to shoot me straight. That’s his mentality on the field, too. If you want him to coach you, he’s going to coach you and at times it’s going to sound blunt, but it’s about the work and getting better, not just making you feel good about yourself. I really valued what Dan said to me.”
It was at that point where Hooper outlined a new plan.
“I decided on Dec. 9 that this was my dream and that nothing was going to stop me from pursuing it and I believe I’ve stayed true to that,” he said. “Your mindset and approach to adversity is really what makes the difference in how much it impacts you. Thankfully, my health hasn’t been affected by COVID-19 and I know there are a great deal of people who have suffered from it, so I never want to make it seem like what I’ve been challenged with is greater than what so many have been going through.”
Since the NFL Draft, Hooper has continued to stay sharp by working out by himself in Charlottesville. Because of the coronavirus, he lost access to the weight room at William & Mary and later lost access to one of his training fields locally.
That didn’t stop him.
Hooper and his dad built a bench press setup at their home in Orange County to allow him to train. In addition, they’ve built portable uprights, which are half the size of the 18.5-feet dimensions used by the NFL to take to any open field to train.
“One man’s dead end is another man’s bump in the road,” Hooper said. “Although it has been frustrating for me at times, my mentality has consistently been one that [William & Mary] Coach [Mike] London impressed upon my team and I , ‘So what, now what?’ I believe that adversity drives creativity and anytime that this pandemic has taken something from me, I’ve found a creative way to replace it. I’m thankful that we had to build them, because it’s only made me better training on a narrower target."
Hooper has posted clips from workouts on social media. His agent has sent videos from Hooper’s YouTube page to each NFL team, showcasing his leg strength and accuracy on field goals and kickoffs.
“My mindset hasn’t changed since before the draft,” he said. “I’m confident in my abilities and how far I’ve come and I know what I bring to the table. No Pro Day just means that the process will be prolonged, but certainly doesn’t mean it’s over. I’ve continued training just as hard and haven’t tapped the brakes once.”
Hooper said he plans to attend a kicking combine at either Kohl’s or Zauner’s in Arizona, to work out for pro teams. He said both provide great exposure to scouts. These combines are usually held in February and March prior to the draft.
“It’s a great opportunity for me to really show off my abilities, display how much improvement I’ve made in my craft, and prove that I’m better than my stats might say,” he explained. “My explosiveness and leg strength have always stood out, but what’s different now is that I am considerably smoother and everything in my process is drastically more consistent, which has not only improved my explosiveness even further, but more importantly, has led to me splitting the pipes far more consistently.
"I’ve made the necessary adjustments to where even my mishits are going in. If you watched a video of me even from this past summer compared to one of me now, you wouldn’t think it was the same kicker and I’m so excited to exhibit."
The former William & Mary kicker is keeping all his options open, including possibly playing in the Canadian Football League.
“Although the NFL is my ultimate goal, I’m not limiting myself to only that league because I realize it may take other building blocks to get there,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that the XFL went under due to the coronavirus because that would’ve been a potential opportunity, but there’s no point in dwelling on something that isn’t possible now.”
Hooper understands that it’s a long process, but finds comfort in his faith.
“I am rooted in my faith and I know that God will provide for me no matter what," Hooper said. "Psalm 37:4 says 'Delight yourself in the Lord, and He will give you the desires of your heart.' I’ve taken that verse to heart over the years, because it doesn’t mean that He will just give us all of our desires, it means that the closer we grow to Him, the more our desires become in line with his will for us and so they will in fact happen.”
Hooper also hopes to use his platform to help bring societal change as well. He would love to start an organization with his mom, Michelle, that serves and supports people who have suffered through any sort of abuse, especially human trafficking.
“My mom has a vision for it and I want to be able to get that started,” Hooper said. “I also really want to find a way to encourage and support me in opening up about things and knowing its okay to be vulnerable. I think that’s something that a lot of men struggle with and I believe a lot of problems and poor decisions can be avoided if we can get more men to open up rather than bottling up. So, beyond football, these are some of my goals that I have in life that playing professionally would help make happen sooner and easier. I’m not afraid to put it out there because it’s something I promised my mom that I’m going to make happen and allow her vision to come into fruition since we both have a passion for helping people.”
NFL teams have yet to contact Hooper regarding a tryout or opportunity. As he continues to seek that chance, the Orange County resident will train and pursue jobs in the consulting industry.
“I’m prepared for that journey, whatever it may look like," he said. “This was never supposed to be a one-and-done attempt for me to ensure that I don’t hold any regret about it when I’m in my 50’s. I know that’s some people’s mentality and that’s completely fine, but it’s not mine. I came into this without a backup plan or a backdoor alternative, just Plan A and that was and remains to be, to chase my dream. When it’s all said and done, I may not know what my future holds, but I know who holds my future and I’m putting my trust in Him to direct me.”
If a team does come calling, Hooper will be ready.
“With me, a team is getting a resilient competitor and someone who always tries to promote positivity,” he said. “I’ve been knocked down, I’ve made mistakes, I’ve lost sight of my dream, but I’ve always stood back up, bounced back, and through it all, I’ve regained vision for what I want in my life. I’ve persevered and I’m not willing to give up on my dream. That relentless spirit makes me who I am."
