Two Virginia Cavaliers saw their names appear on national television on Saturday afternoon. Joe Reed and Bryce Hall were selected seven picks apart in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Reed went to the Los Angeles Chargers, while Hall joins the New York Jets.
Thanks to Reed and Hall being selected, the Cavaliers have seen multiple players picked in three consecutive NFL Drafts. Interestingly, five of the six Virginia players taken in the past three NFL Drafts played on the defensive side of the ball.
With multiple key contributors returning to its defense next season, that streak of multiple players being drafted could continue, and it’s likely up to the defense to keep the streak alive.
Predicting the NFL Draft is a major challenge, especially a year in advance. Hall, for example, was a projected first- or second-round talent before a leg injury caused him to miss the second half of his senior season. It played a role in him slipping to the fifth round.
“Where I landed motivates me to work 10 times harder,” Hall said during a conference call.
While Hall fell in the draft due to an unpredictable injury, Reed went about where he was expected to go. His versatility helped him earn the title of NFL Draft pick.
“The conversation that I’ve had with the coaches so far has been a combination of receiver, playing some out of the backfield and returning both punts and kickoffs,” Reed said during a conference call.
Versatility helped Reed earn a draft pick, while Hall’s overall production before the injury ensured he’d be picked at some point. With versatility, production and measurables in mind, here’s a look at the UVa prospects who could hear their names called in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Most likely selections
We’ll start by looking at the players most likely to earn 2021 NFL Draft selections at this point in time. These are the players trending in the right direction who could be drafted with a solid senior season.
Charles Snowden, LB
A rising senior, Snowden’s physical traits should thrill NFL teams. Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 235 pounds, Snowden is a beast of a man. His frame still looks lean, and Snowden hopes to add a few pounds before the start of the next college football season.
“Ideally I’d like to start the 2020 season in the low 240s," Snowden said. "Maintaining weight during the season has always kind of been my thing, so getting to the low 240s, that way, at the end of the season I can still be around 240.”
Snowden’s length and size led to a good junior season. He finished with 72 tackles, including 11.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. He uses his length well to get into passing lanes. He recorded 11 passes defended as a sophomore. At his size, those numbers show he’s capable of turning physical traits into on-field production.
A senior season similar to his junior campaign should put Snowden squarely in the NFL Draft discussion. A better season could boost Snowden into the first few rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Noah Taylor, LB
First things first, Taylor, a rising junior, would have to declare for the NFL Draft early to be picked next season. That would depend on the level of production for the linebacker this upcoming season.
If Taylor does declare for the draft, he’ll be an enticing prospect. Much like Snowden, Taylor possesses good size and length. He’s listed at 6-5 and weighs 215 pounds. There’s plenty of room on Taylor’s frame for him to add a few pounds and become a more imposing presence.
While he’s a little leaner than some linebackers, Taylor is arguably the most explosive and speedy linebacker on UVa’s roster. He used his athleticism to produce at a high level as a sophomore, finishing the season with 57 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two interceptions. The two interceptions came in UVa’s win over Virginia Tech.
If Taylor plays in 2020 like he did a season ago, he’ll have a decision to make when it comes to turning pro or staying at UVa.
Potential draft picks
There are a few other players on Virginia’s roster who could be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with stellar senior seasons.
Terrell Jana, WR
Could Jana make it consecutive seasons with a Virginia wide receiver drafted? Jana doesn’t have the versatility of Joe Reed, who left UVa as one of the most decorated kickoff returners in the history of college football, but the former Woodberry Forest standout is a reliable option at wide receiver. He’s also UVa’s likely No. 1 option at the position whenever the Cavaliers next take the field.
The rising senior likely needs to showcase a good 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine or UVa’s Pro Day to stand apart next season in what is expected to be a loaded and deep group of wide receivers in the draft, but Jana’s production is intriguing.
He finished his junior season with 73 catches for 878 yards and three touchdowns. Interestingly, 100% of his touchdowns, 71.6% of his yards and 67.1% of his receptions came in the final half of the season. He closed the season on a high note, reeling in seven receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown in the Orange Bowl against Florida.
Similar production this season should at least make scouts look twice at Jana’s NFL potential.
Joey Blount, S
Blount isn’t the biggest guy in the world at 6-1 and 195 pounds, but he produced well last season, tallying 95 tackles to go with 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions.
For Blount to be drafted, the rising senior likely needs a good metric in the 40-yard dash and another good season of production for the Cavaliers.
Dillon Reinkensmeyer, OL
In 2018, Reinkensmeyer posted solid Pro Football Focus grades compared to other ACC offensive linemen. The rising senior has meaningful game experience, starting at left guard, center, right guard and right tackle throughout his UVa career.
Versatility along the offensive line combined with good size (6-6, 300 pounds) make Reinkensmeyer a candidate to surge up NFL Draft boards with a good senior season.
Players to monitor
These players are far from sure bets to be drafted, but they’ve shown flashes that should give them a chance to either be picked or earn undrafted free agent contracts if they play well in 2020.
Brenton Nelson, S
Nelson is a tad undersized and he dealt with an injury last season that kept him off the field for six games, but the 2017 ACC Rookie of the Year is a difference maker when he’s healthy. Nelson tallied 64 tackles and four interceptions as a dynamic freshman in 2017.
His production has dipped in the two years since, but when healthy, Nelson makes plays and shows good quickness in the defensive backfield. He’ll need a full season of elite production to have a shot at being drafted.
Zane Zandier, LB
Zandier isn’t the best athlete in UVa’s linebacker group, which hurts his potential of being picked in the draft. While he might not have the same athleticism as other Cavaliers, Zandier is tough and durable.
He finished with 108 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and five sacks as a junior. He’s an old-school style linebacker who loves to hit and plays physically. He’s a player who could intrigue NFL teams as a productive ACC linebacker who can contribute on special teams.
