FREDERICKSBURG – Andrew Watson left high school last spring as one of the top singles players in Central Virginia.
The former Monticello High standout added to his legacy this spring with a standout performance at the University of Mary Washington.
Watson posted a respectable 6-5 record at the University of Mary Washington in his first collegiate season and Wednesday was named Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Rookie of the Year for the Atlantic South Region.
“I couldn’t have won the Rookie of the Year award without my coaches, teammates and family,” Watson said. “I really appreciate everyone’s support and encouragement as I pursue my dream. After college, I would like to continue to be involved in tennis. I see myself coaching other players and positively influencing the lives of others like my coaches have done for me.”
The road to college stardom was an interesting one for Watson. He picked up tennis in elementary school before making the switch to baseball until late in his high school career. He returned to tennis the spring of his junior year and Monticello coach Paul Shepherd placed him at the No. 1 spot in the lineup.
He was immediately tested as he played against some of the state’s top players, including Western Albemarle’s Gavin Seagraves and Alex Ix, as well as Charlottesville’s Cleve Packer. Seagraves (Navy) and Packer (UVa-Wise) are playing collegiately, while Ix is committed to play at Virginia Tech next year.
As a senior, he posted a 13-3 singles record and reached the Region 3C singles championship match. Two of his three losses came to two-time champion Seagraves.
“My biggest challenge was lack of experience,” Watson said. “Getting back into the routine of practicing every day and competing again helped prepare me for college tennis.”
Watson refined his game last summer and fall in preparation for life as a college athlete. His top goals were to earn a spot in the starting lineup, help his team compete for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference title as well as a spot in the Division III NCAA championships.
The season only lasted 11 matches because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Watson admits he was pleased with the progress he made in his first season.
“I really enjoyed my first season at Mary Washington,” Watson said. “It was a great experience being able to compete against and practice with some of the best Division III college tennis players. Being in this environment provided me with the opportunity to improve my game tremendously.”
After posting a 3-3 record during the fall, Watson was penciled in at No. 3 singles for his first collegiate match this spring against a very competitive North Carolina Wesleyan team. The Eagles led 2-1 after singles, but Mary Washington Coach Todd Helbling knew the match would come down to one of the final matches.
Watson lost his first doubles match, 8-6 with partner Priyan De Silva at No. 2 doubles, but rallied to defeat Jhonny Acosta 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 at No. 3 singles to help seal the win.
“I was excited to compete in my first team match,” Watson said. “I ended up winning my singles match at clinch the victory for the team. That was a big win for me and my team. We knew if we worked hard and pulled together as a team, we could do good things.”
The former Monticello posted a 4-2 singles record in the spring, including playing as high as the No. 2 line against Charleston on March 1. He posted victories against three opponents from nationally ranked schools.
“With the season cut short, I wasn’t able to accomplish all of my goals, but my individual game was improving and my team was playing well,” Watson said. “I worked my way into the starting lineup and was playing at the Number 3 spot when the season ended.”
One of the main things he missed was competing in more ODAC matches, including the annual rivalry match with Christopher Newport University
But the good things outweighed the bad for Watson in his first college season.
“I really enjoy playing college tennis and being a part of a team,” he said. “This year, I had the opportunity to participate in the recruiting process. I enjoyed meeting the new recruits and showing them around the UMW facility. In year 2, I feel I can take on more of a leadership role and help the new players transition from high school to college tennis players.”
