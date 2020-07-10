As a former standout player with the Nelson County girls basketball program, Angela Vest understands what it takes to succeed on the hardwood.
Vest will have a chance to lead the next generation of hoopsters in Lovingston after being named the head coach at her alma mater earlier this week.
“I am excited to have been chosen for the head coach position,” Vest said. “It’s an honor and my privilege to be at my alma mater doing what I love. I am looking forward to building upon the current foundation in place and working with the administration, players and parents to make Nelson County’s girls basketball program one of the most competitive in our district. NCHS has a great group of young ladies that are willing to work hard and want to win. I expect great things.”
An all-district performer during her playing days at Nelson County, Vest went on to play college basketball at Lynchburg. After her college basketball career was complete, she returned to the area and ingratiated herself into the community. She’s coached in the Nelson County recreation league and been in charge of the junior varsity program the past three years.
“The NCHS girls basketball program consists of hard-working girls that want to win, that love to win,” Vest said. “It is that drive and determination that makes me a perfect fit for the program.”
Nelson County athletic director Greg Mullins agreed.
“We are excited to have Coach Vest as the leader of our girls basketball program,” Mullins said. “As an alumni of Nelson County High School, Coach Vest brings enthusiasm and passion to the program. Her experience as the junior varsity coach should help her hit the ground running, since she knows the girls well and has worked with many of them in some capacity. We are excited for the student athletes, the school and the community and can’t wait to see the girls on the court again.”
Vest’s passion for the sport and her school are evident.
“My philosophies are work hard, play hard, but expect failure and use it to grow and succeed,” she said. “Basketball saved my life, keeping me out of trouble. It required me to excel in the classroom. It prepared me for the world. Basketball builds character, leadership skills and teaches you how to work with others. These are things that I want the ladies to take away from NCHS basketball program.
The new coach’s main focus is energy.
“Some say I am very intense and loud when I coach,” Vest said. “I like to run the floor, so you may see a fast-paced energy from NCHS. Players can expect me to bring compassion for the game and for them as individuals. They can expect me to push them beyond what they are used to.”
On the bench, she will be joined by Krystal Vest, another former Nelson County player that went on to play collegiately at Christopher Newport University. In addition, Sara Wells, who served as a volunteer assistant last year, is back to contribute to the program.
“I’ve always been impressed with how hard the girls work,” Vest said. “Fans can expect the team to display integrity and compassion on and off the court. They can expect to see them putting in the work on the court, but also in the community."
Vest's goals include building on the success that has been established within the program. Vest plans to host events and activities to generate more interest. She hopes to increase fundraising to allow players to purchase apparel, attend camps and participate in tournaments.
“My mission is to develop a positive way to encourage players to conduct themselves through integrity and excellence on the court and in the classroom,’ Vest said. “My goals are to continue to build strong relationships, develop leaders and host events and activities for the community to participate in.”
As for the players and fans, Vest’s message is very clear.
“Come into the gym ready to work hard every day and have fun,” Vest said. “Student-athletes and fans can expect me to show up every day with motivation and intensity for the game. The student-athletes will know that I always have their backs, at all costs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.