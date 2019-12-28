Sometimes overlooked, one of the most important skills in basketball is the ability to shoot from the free-throw line.
In Saturday’s Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic semifinal between Charlottesville and Harrisonburg, effectiveness at the foul line nearly proved to be detrimental for the Black Knights, who escaped with a 54-53 victory over the Blue Streaks.
Charlottesville led by as many as eight points in the final quarter but Harrisonburg, led by Mariah Cain, surged back to take a one-point lead with 2:03 remaining. Cain scored six points down the stretch for the Blue Streaks. The squads would trade the lead four more times after HHS took the lead.
With 15 seconds remaining, Harrisonburg pulled ahead when Ellie Muncy connected on the front end at the foul line with her team in the double bonus. Cain then raced down the court and made a monstrous block on a shot from Vanessa Antwi, setting up the final play.
After receiving the inbounds pass, senior T.C. Younger dished to Antwi, who lifted a shot over a Blue Streaks defender and into the basket, sending Charlottesville into the tournament final despite the Black Knights missing nine free throw attempts in the final quarter.
“We’ve kept our games dramatic the last few games,” Charlottesville coach Jim Daly said. “I’m proud of our girls, they didn’t panic and decided to be strong with the ball and got great shots down the stretch at the end. Harrisonburg played really hard, give them credit. They are well-coached and they turned us over a lot more than we should’ve.”
The dramatic finish was set up by a pair of runs in third quarter after the two teams were locked at 24 going into halftime. It was the Blue Streaks that started quickly after halftime, scoring the first seven points of the third quarter within 90 seconds. Charlottesville weathered the storm, however, and mounted a 13-2 run to end the period and take a 41-35 to set up the dramatic finish.
Carmella Jackson began the stretch for the Black Knights by scoring on two offensive rebounds. After Jackson converted a conventional three-point play with a free throw, Lakia Thompson scored on a transition basket following a forced turnover by the defense.
Andrea Lefkowitz added four during the run and an inside hook in the post from Kasey Lamb completed the Charlottesville outburst.
While Charlottesville struggled with free throws, Harrisonburg had success throughout the contest at the line. A solid effort from the charity stripe put Harrisonburg ahead early on the scoreboard and allowed them to keep things close with Charlottesville during the first half.
The Blue Streaks’ first six points of the contest and half of their opening half total was due to their success at the line. Harrisonburg finished 19-of-25 at the free throw line.
“They have very good shooters and got to the line a lot,” Daly said. “I think we did a better job in the second half of moving our feet and not putting them on the line as much.”
Lefkowitz finished the night as the leading scorer for Charlottesville with 15 points. She also had 11 rebounds and three assists. La’Kasia Calloway also finished in double figures with 11 points for the Black Knights. Cain and Jay Garcia each scored 18 points for Harrisonburg.
Charlottesville will face Albemarle on Monday in the championship game.
