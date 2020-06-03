One of the rites of passage of summer is hearing the umpire yell, “Play ball” before a Little League baseball or softball game.
For more than 1,000 children in Central Virginia, they will have to wait until at least August to take the diamond again as local Little League organizations in Central Virginia continue to look for the right time to return to the field because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McIntire, Central and Monticello Little Leagues have been in a delay since March after Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive stay at home order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That order is set to expire June 10.
On Tuesday, Northam announced that much of the commonwealth, including all of Central Virginia, would move to Phase 2 of reopening on Friday. Northam plans to announce more details on Thursday, but the plan includes no gatherings of 50 or more people, continued social distancing as well as no sharing of equipment.
In a recent letter to parents, McIntire Little League president Duke Fox said the board determined that they will not play any games until August, at the earliest.
“We just don’t see any baseball games being played until Phase 3, so it seemed like there was no reason to try to jam something into late June or early July,” Fox said.
The McIntire Little League president has been in discussions with the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department and hopes to offer some free clinics this summer for its players. Fox said they’ve discussed safety processes with the Parks & Rec department regarding safety processes that would need to be implemented to put the children and coaches back on the field.
Practices for major and minor leagues will begin Aug. 1 with coach-pitch and T-Ball teams following a week later. This will be an extension of the league’s Fall Ball season, which runs through Oct. 31.
“Given the uncertainty as to when various local and state regulations will allow youth sports to restart, we do not think that we can safely run practices or games under the Phase 2 parameters,” the letter stated. "We also have limits on the availability of our coaches, umpires and other volunteers, which made fielding teams this summer impossible.”
Central Little League president Michael Phillips said their Board voted unanimously to reopen the league for a fall season, effective Aug. 1. This will include some limited events this summer. Team practices will begin Aug. 1 and games will begin on Aug. 22 and run through Halloween.
Both leagues agreed to carry over spring registration fees to the fall for kids that are interested in playing. Otherwise, fees will be refunded or carried over to next year.
Monticello Little League president Steve Morris said they will follow a similar plan for returning to the the field.
"The three city leagues decided to try to stay as close as possible in their decision for play," Morris said. "At this time, we are waiting to see what guidelines the health department and the city are going have in place."
For Phillips, he’s excited to see Little League baseball return to Charlottesville.
“I personally couldn’t be more excited and I think a lot of our families feel that way too,” Phillips said. “Especially since we’ve only had a few players not be able to come back in the fall and that could easily be from players playing other sports then. I think it’s vital that we get this outlet for families back up and running as soon as it is safe for them to participate and we feel August is a good time.”
