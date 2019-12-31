For most freshman athletes, the main objective is to learn the system and find their place and role in the high school ranks.
Eight games into her varsity career, Sylvie Jackson looks right at home as a member of the Albemarle girls basketball team.
The freshman forward has started every game and been among the team’s top scorers and rebounders in every game. That determination and passion was spotlighted even more Monday night as she led Albemarle to a 50-29 victory over Charlottesville in the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic championship game.
Jackson averaged 12.3 points and nearly seven rebounds a game for the Patriots and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and Daily Progress Athlete of the Week.
“During the tournament, boxing out and rebounding were key,” Jackson said. “We aren’t a very big team, so feel like I stepped up my rebounding in some of the games. Being aggressive and driving to the hoop helped too. My teammates, especially helped with keeping my head up if I got upset about my foul counts as well.”
Jackson opened the tournament with nine points and six rebounds as Albemarle cruised to a 52-37 victory over Deep Run on Friday.
She built off that outing with a pair of double-digit efforts in the final two rounds.
She poured in 14 points as the Patriots knocked off William Monroe, the two-time defending tournament champions, 53-50 in overtime on Saturday. On Monday, she capped the tournament with another strong all-around performance to help Albemarle avenge a loss to Charlottesville two weeks ago.
Jackson’s love of basketball began in elementary school, when she quickly discovered her love of the game. She started playing organized hoops in the third grade on a boys team, which really helped her refine her skills.
“My aggressiveness and work ethic, I think is what made me a different player than everyone else,” Jackson said. “The next year, I started playing AAU with Coach Steve Morris and his coaching and that team helped me love the game.”
Jackson spent middle school at Charlottesville Day School before moving on to Albemarle this fall. With eight seniors on the varsity roster, she knew that playing time would have to be earned.
Albemarle coach Rachel Proudfoot noted that Jackson fit in immediately with the team and quickly found her niche. Proudfoot raved about her basketball IQ and her heart and wiliness to do anything to help the team win.
In the first month of the season, Jackson looked in control on the court. Whether it’s racing past a defender off the dribble for an easy bucket, setting up a teammate for an basket with a great pass or just crashing the boards, she’s done it all for the team.
“As a player, my skill set used to be a lot of passing and getting my teammates open,” Jackson said. “I was kind of a shooter, but now I feel like I’m driving to the basket a lot more, drawing fouls, while still making good passes and shooting when I’m open.”
She’s also formed a strong chemistry with her teammates on the floor. Jackson has good court chemistry with Amaya Pendleton and the two look for one another on the offensive end. The freshman also has done a great job of opening up space for seniors MarQuelah Wilson and Jamie Rademacher to get easy shots.
Some rely solely on scoring off the dribble, or as a passer or a defender. Jackson is multi-dimensional.
“I think I’m a combination of all three,” Jackson said, “but we do run a lot of plays on offense, so I try and still execute those.”
In addition, Jackson said she’s learned from teammates like Erin Strider, Hallie Garrison, Morgan Coleman, Rademacher and Wilson on the importance of setting an example for the rest of the team.
“It hasn’t been too difficult being one of the leaders on the team,” she said. “I have a lot of help from the seniors.”
Off the court, Jackson says she’s a typical teenager. She enjoys hanging out with friends and just relaxing at home on her off days. The freshman likes to play the guitar, but admits that her vocals could use some work.
She played junior varsity volleyball this fall, which helped prepare her for basketball season.
With the heart of the Jefferson District slate set to kick off in January, Jackson and her teammates are hoping to build off Monday’s tournament championship.
“My goals are to be a great teammate, on and off the court and I also really want to win districts,” she said. “I think our team has a very tough defense, which then turns into offense.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.