Adalee Lynch is hard to miss on a volleyball court.
The 6-foot-2 senior outside hitter has been a weapon at the net for the Albemarle volleyball team for the past four years.
Lynch has transitioned from a formidable middle blocker as a freshman to a consistent six-position performer for the Patriots this fall as she’s captained her team to another Jefferson District title.
Lynch turned in one of her most dominating efforts last week in her final regular season home game against rival Western Albemarle. Playing on the school’s main gym for the first time all season, the senior recorded a season-best 21 kills as the Patriots extended their district winning streak to 40 straight games. Eleven of those kills came in the final set to secure her Daily Progress Athlete of the Week honors.
“Last week was easily the best week of volleyball for us thus far,” Lynch said. “Going into the Western game, there was so much excitement and hunger to win from our team and I’m sure from their team too, that there was no way it wasn’t going to be a fun game. We all wanted the game so bad and that showed on both sides of the net and luckily a little more on ours.”
Albemarle and Western Albemarle had played twice previously this season, with the Patriots taking both matches. But the result wasn’t easy. Coach Mark Ragland’s team lost the first game in each of those matches and had to rally for a three-set victory in Albemarle’s Invitational tournament, which featured three-set matches, and a five-set thriller.
It was a night of celebration for Albemarle.
Not only was it their first game on their home floor following gym renovations that started back in the summer, it also was a “Pink Out” game in support of breast cancer awareness. Not to mention it was a showdown against its area rival.
“That game was a personal best for my volleyball career for sure,” Lynch said. “Afterwards, I felt like I as on Cloud 9. The crowd, especially [the Albemarle] student section, really boosted my energy and confidence, which allowed me to have a great performance.”
Lynch leads the Patriots with 289 kills and is second on the team with a .336 hitting percentage. She ranks second on the team with 179 digs and 13 blocks and third in aces (29).
“At outside, you are the player that is getting set the most, simply by the nature of the game and that requires a lot more consistency,” she said. “I have loved playing outside hitter because I love hitting and I get to do quite a bit of it.”
Ragland said that Lynch’s body type and skill set would usually put her as an opposite or middle hitter, but the Albemarle coach praised her for welcoming the challenge of a new role.
“We really needed a physical presence on the outside that we could send the ball to consistently,” Ragland said. “She has done a great job of developing into that role for us. She has really focused on learning the outside hitter transitions and the defensive floor play that is required by that position. She has become more prolific this season in her role as she is one of the few outside hitters that I have ever coached that has hit over .300 for a season.”
Lynch found volleyball as a child after playing numerous sports growing up. She played softball, basketball, tee ball, tennis and soccer and even swam competitively before finding her sport of choice.
“I loved playing these sports because I got to hang out with my friends and have fun,” Lynch said. “But volleyball was the first and only sport I truly fell in love with. I was obsessed with each aspect of the game and as soon as I started playing in sixth grade, I knew that it was going to be my sport.”
Lynch admits that her four years as a member of Albemarle’s program has been a “highly developmental” period for her. As a freshman, she played middle before switching to the right side her sophomore year and then outside hitter as a junior.
Last offseason, she dedicated herself to becoming a six-rotation player.
“Each year, my role on the team has increased, as well as my expectations, which has been challenging but highly rewarding,” Lynch said. “This year, Coach Ragland gave me the opportunity to play six rotations and I don’t think anything he as given me more excitement. I have always wanted to play back row, but never really had a chance. I worked really hard to earn that spot this year, but it’s still one of the things that could use more improvement.”
Part of her offseason training included traveling to Florida this past summer, along with teammates Keira Roach and Maya Winterhoff, to participate with the Old Dominion Region High Performance team as part of USA Volleyball. The trio was selected from a talented group of high school players to represent the area against international teams and held their own against some of the top players in their age group in the world.
Lynch said that experience helped all three players form a special bond.
“We were really able to add to our already strong relationship,” Lynch said. “Maya and I have an immense amount of respect and love for each other and that really shows in how we push each other in practice and in games. We were able to feed off each other’s energy, which makes all of us much better players.”
Off the court, Lynch is very active with several school activities. Last summer, she volunteered at the Ben Hair Swim for Life Organization, teaching children basic water safety and how to swim.
“I was able to help and connect with so many kids and I loved every minute I was able to spend with them,” Lynch said.
In addition, the senior also serves as the secretary of Albemarle’s Interact Club and takes part in a variety of projects throughout the community.
“Off the volleyball court, one of my favorite things to do is community service,” she said. “I like to give back through involvement and service. Aside from that, the rest of my spare time is spent with family and friends.”
In the classroom, Lynch challenges herself academically through the MESA program. She started as a freshman and spent her first two years of high school taking high-level math and science classes. The last two years have been spent utilizing those applications and concepts on engineering projects.
“I’ve been a part of the MESA program since freshman year and I have loved it,” she said. “I have loved junior and senior year because it is so hands on and all of the work that we do is very similar to what engineers are doing in the real world. I feel that I have gained so many amazing skills that will really help me as I continue in this profession.”
Lynch plans to continue her engineering work in college with a possible focus on biomedical sciences.
College volleyball also could be an option. Lynch said she received offers from Colorado School of Mines, Lehigh and Carnegie Mellon, but elected not to pursue those opportunities. Recently, she’s been in contact with Johns Hopkins’ coach and is taking an official tour on Tuesday to see what they have to offer.
For Lynch, the opportunity to play in college must ultimately be the right fit, collectively.
“I would obviously love to play in college, but I will not play if I do not love the school,” she said. “If that means that I don’t end up playing on the varsity level of some school, I’m okay with that. I would hate to go to a school to play and injure myself and then not be happy because I didn’t love the school.”
Before that decision is finalized, there’s still more to accomplish with the Patriots. Lynch said that this season has been fun and rewarding and has been impressed with the work ethic, improvement and skill of her teammates and is hoping for another extended playoff run.
“The goal is and has always been [winning] states,” Lynch said. “Nothing would make this season better than ending up with a win and especially a trophy. I think all the pieces are there with this team, it’s just a matter of fitting them all into the right place.”
